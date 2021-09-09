Sierra Oncology, Inc. (NASDAQ:SRRA) Expected to Announce Earnings of -$1.78 Per Share

Equities research analysts expect Sierra Oncology, Inc. (NASDAQ:SRRA) to announce earnings of ($1.78) per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Zero analysts have made estimates for Sierra Oncology’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is ($2.29) and the highest is ($1.47). Sierra Oncology posted earnings per share of ($1.39) during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year-over-year growth rate of 28.1%. The company is scheduled to announce its next earnings report on Thursday, November 4th.

On average, analysts expect that Sierra Oncology will report full-year earnings of ($6.74) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($7.51) to ($6.26). For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report earnings of ($4.96) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($6.12) to ($4.27). Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for Sierra Oncology.

Get Sierra Oncology alerts:

Sierra Oncology (NASDAQ:SRRA) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The biotechnology company reported ($1.67) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($1.62) by ($0.05).

Several equities analysts have commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Sierra Oncology from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 14th. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and set a $29.00 target price on shares of Sierra Oncology in a research report on Monday, June 21st.

Shares of SRRA traded down $0.04 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $19.91. 153 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 34,488. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $19.58 and its 200-day moving average is $18.31. The company has a market cap of $250.09 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.12 and a beta of 1.02. Sierra Oncology has a fifty-two week low of $10.02 and a fifty-two week high of $23.85.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Sierra Oncology by 138.3% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,185 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $72,000 after purchasing an additional 2,429 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its holdings in Sierra Oncology by 31.5% in the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 17,689 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $305,000 after acquiring an additional 4,242 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp lifted its holdings in Sierra Oncology by 108.6% in the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 38,560 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $750,000 after acquiring an additional 20,074 shares during the period. Boothbay Fund Management LLC lifted its holdings in Sierra Oncology by 21.2% in the second quarter. Boothbay Fund Management LLC now owns 64,702 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $1,260,000 after acquiring an additional 11,335 shares during the period. Finally, Pura Vida Investments LLC raised its stake in shares of Sierra Oncology by 307.9% during the 1st quarter. Pura Vida Investments LLC now owns 77,263 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $1,331,000 after buying an additional 58,323 shares during the last quarter. 70.48% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Sierra Oncology Company Profile

Sierra Oncology, Inc is a clinical stage drug development company of therapeutics for the treatment of cancer. The firm focuses on advancing targeted therapeutics for the treatment of patients with significant unmet medical needs in hematology and oncology. Its product Momelotinib, a selective and orally-bioavailable JAK1, JAK2 & ACVR1 inhibitor with a differentiated therapeutic profile in myelofibrosis encompassing robust constitutional symptom improvements.

See Also: Does a trade war provide a risk to the global economy?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Sierra Oncology (SRRA)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Sierra Oncology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sierra Oncology and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.