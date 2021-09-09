Shopify Inc. (NYSE:SHOP) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $1.14 Billion

Wall Street brokerages expect Shopify Inc. (NYSE:SHOP) (TSE:SHOP) to announce $1.14 billion in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Thirty Two analysts have issued estimates for Shopify’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $1.05 billion to $1.24 billion. Shopify posted sales of $767.41 million during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 48.6%. The business is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th.

On average, analysts expect that Shopify will report full year sales of $4.61 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $4.24 billion to $4.78 billion. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the business will report sales of $6.14 billion, with estimates ranging from $5.61 billion to $6.74 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow Shopify.

Get Shopify alerts:

Shopify (NYSE:SHOP) (TSE:SHOP) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 28th. The software maker reported $2.24 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.23 by $2.01. Shopify had a net margin of 63.65% and a return on equity of 7.15%. The business had revenue of $1.12 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.04 billion.

Several brokerages have recently commented on SHOP. Loop Capital boosted their target price on shares of Shopify from $1,400.00 to $1,600.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 30th. Rosenblatt Securities boosted their target price on shares of Shopify from $1,900.00 to $2,000.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. Canaccord Genuity upped their price objective on shares of Shopify from $1,350.00 to $1,450.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, July 29th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Shopify from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $1,514.00 target price for the company in a research note on Friday, July 16th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of Shopify from $1,400.00 to $1,500.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nineteen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Shopify has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $1,635.53.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. raised its stake in Shopify by 1.7% in the second quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 838 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,224,000 after buying an additional 14 shares during the last quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC raised its stake in shares of Shopify by 17.2% in the second quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 73,627 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $107,568,000 after purchasing an additional 10,806 shares during the last quarter. Sawtooth Solutions LLC raised its stake in shares of Shopify by 10.2% in the second quarter. Sawtooth Solutions LLC now owns 260 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $380,000 after purchasing an additional 24 shares during the last quarter. Headinvest LLC purchased a new position in shares of Shopify in the second quarter worth about $201,000. Finally, Comerica Bank raised its stake in shares of Shopify by 1.5% in the second quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 10,539 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $15,452,000 after purchasing an additional 160 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 55.09% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE SHOP traded up $33.49 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $1,511.30. 42,316 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,324,782. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $1,515.81 and its 200-day simple moving average is $1,318.03. The company has a quick ratio of 16.55, a current ratio of 16.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. The stock has a market capitalization of $188.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 76.29, a P/E/G ratio of 40.02 and a beta of 1.44. Shopify has a twelve month low of $839.40 and a twelve month high of $1,650.00.

Shopify Company Profile

Shopify, Inc operates a cloud-based commerce platform designed for small and medium-sized businesses. Its software is used by merchants to run business across all sales channels, including web, tablet and mobile storefronts, social media storefronts, and brick-and-mortar and pop-up shops. The firm’s platform provides merchants with a single view of business and customers and enables them to manage products and inventory, process orders and payments, build customer relationships and leverage analytics and reporting.

Further Reading: Why Invest in High-Yield Dividend Stocks?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Shopify (SHOP)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Shopify Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Shopify and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.