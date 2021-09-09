Shoals Technologies Group (NASDAQ:SHLS) Shares Gap Down to $33.42

Shoals Technologies Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:SHLS) shares gapped down prior to trading on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $33.42, but opened at $32.66. Shoals Technologies Group shares last traded at $33.55, with a volume of 2,884 shares trading hands.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on SHLS. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Shoals Technologies Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 19th. Piper Sandler assumed coverage on shares of Shoals Technologies Group in a report on Tuesday, June 29th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $43.00 target price for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on shares of Shoals Technologies Group from $42.00 to $46.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 21st. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their target price on shares of Shoals Technologies Group from $33.00 to $36.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 2nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised shares of Shoals Technologies Group from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $40.00 target price for the company in a report on Monday, May 24th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $40.31.

Get Shoals Technologies Group alerts:

The business’s 50 day moving average price is $31.28 and its 200-day moving average price is $31.35. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.24 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 104.90.

In other Shoals Technologies Group news, General Counsel Mehgan Peetz sold 11,941 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.02, for a total transaction of $322,645.82. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. US Bancorp DE acquired a new stake in shares of Shoals Technologies Group in the first quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Shoals Technologies Group in the first quarter valued at approximately $38,000. American International Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Shoals Technologies Group in the first quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY grew its position in shares of Shoals Technologies Group by 183,500.0% in the second quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 1,836 shares of the company’s stock valued at $65,000 after purchasing an additional 1,835 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Eaton Vance Management acquired a new stake in shares of Shoals Technologies Group in the first quarter valued at approximately $82,000. Institutional investors own 52.31% of the company’s stock.

About Shoals Technologies Group (NASDAQ:SHLS)

Shoals Technologies Group, Inc provides electrical balance of system (EBOS) solutions for solar energy projects in the United States. It offers EBOS components, such as cable assemblies, inline fuses, combiners, recombiners, disconnects, wireless monitoring systems, junction boxes, transition enclosures, and splice boxes that carry the electric current produced by solar panels to an inverter and to the power grid.

Featured Article: CBOE Russell 2000® Volatility Index

Receive News & Ratings for Shoals Technologies Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Shoals Technologies Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.