Shaw Communications Inc. (NYSE:SJR) Receives Average Rating of “Hold” from Analysts

Shares of Shaw Communications Inc. (NYSE:SJR) (TSE:SJR.B) have been assigned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the nine brokerages that are covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month target price among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $33.36.

SJR has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered Shaw Communications from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $31.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Friday, June 4th. Canaccord Genuity lowered Shaw Communications from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $40.50 price target for the company. in a research report on Tuesday.

NYSE:SJR opened at $28.90 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77. The stock has a market cap of $13.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.64 and a beta of 0.71. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $29.04 and its 200 day simple moving average is $27.61. Shaw Communications has a twelve month low of $16.12 and a twelve month high of $30.41.

Shaw Communications (NYSE:SJR) (TSE:SJR.B) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, June 29th. The company reported $0.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.28 by $0.42. The firm had revenue of $1.38 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.34 billion. Shaw Communications had a return on equity of 15.06% and a net margin of 16.75%. Shaw Communications’s quarterly revenue was up 4.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.35 EPS. On average, analysts expect that Shaw Communications will post 1.33 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 29th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 15th will be paid a $0.079 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 14th. This is a boost from Shaw Communications’s previous dividend of $0.08. Shaw Communications’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 95.96%.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in SJR. Parisi Gray Wealth Management purchased a new position in shares of Shaw Communications in the second quarter worth about $29,000. Bbva USA purchased a new position in shares of Shaw Communications in the second quarter worth about $37,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Shaw Communications in the second quarter worth about $44,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. purchased a new position in shares of Shaw Communications in the second quarter worth about $48,000. Finally, MD Financial Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Shaw Communications in the first quarter worth about $54,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 52.71% of the company’s stock.

About Shaw Communications

Shaw Communications, Inc engages in the provision of cable telecommunications and satellite video services. The company was founded by James Robert Shaw on December 9, 1966 and is headquartered in Calgary, Canada.

