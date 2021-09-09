Shakespeare Wealth Management Inc. Raises Position in iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF (BATS:EFG)

Shakespeare Wealth Management Inc. grew its position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF (BATS:EFG) by 0.6% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 129,528 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 823 shares during the quarter. iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF accounts for approximately 5.5% of Shakespeare Wealth Management Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 8th largest holding. Shakespeare Wealth Management Inc.’s holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF were worth $14,274,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of EFG. Laurel Wealth Planning LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF by 19.7% during the second quarter. Laurel Wealth Planning LLC now owns 5,595 shares of the company’s stock valued at $600,000 after purchasing an additional 919 shares during the last quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF by 17.9% during the second quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 25,069 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,688,000 after purchasing an additional 3,809 shares during the last quarter. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. grew its stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF by 8.8% during the second quarter. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. now owns 2,247 shares of the company’s stock valued at $241,000 after purchasing an additional 181 shares during the last quarter. Jaffetilchin Investment Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF by 99.5% during the second quarter. Jaffetilchin Investment Partners LLC now owns 8,479 shares of the company’s stock valued at $883,000 after purchasing an additional 4,229 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Tradition Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF by 0.9% during the second quarter. Tradition Wealth Management LLC now owns 31,645 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,395,000 after purchasing an additional 286 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of EFG traded down $0.89 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $113.05. 284,055 shares of the company traded hands. iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF has a one year low of $67.58 and a one year high of $85.81. The business has a 50-day moving average of $109.79 and a 200 day moving average of $106.33.

iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares MSCI EAFE Growth Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the MSCI EAFE Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a subset of the MSCI EAFE Index and constituents of the Index include securities from Europe, Australasia (Australia and Asia), and the Far East.

