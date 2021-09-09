Shakespeare Wealth Management Inc. Has $553,000 Stock Position in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ)

Shakespeare Wealth Management Inc. trimmed its stake in shares of Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) by 28.0% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,192 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,242 shares during the quarter. Shakespeare Wealth Management Inc.’s holdings in Johnson & Johnson were worth $553,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of JNJ. OLD Mission Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Johnson & Johnson in the third quarter valued at approximately $362,000. Lehman & Derafelo Financial Resources LLC raised its stake in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 3.8% in the first quarter. Lehman & Derafelo Financial Resources LLC now owns 15,728 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,585,000 after acquiring an additional 578 shares during the last quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. raised its stake in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 37.3% in the first quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. now owns 10,161 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,670,000 after acquiring an additional 2,761 shares during the last quarter. Lipe & Dalton raised its stake in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 1.3% in the first quarter. Lipe & Dalton now owns 7,256 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,193,000 after acquiring an additional 96 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Atlantic Trust LLC raised its stake in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 3.0% in the first quarter. Atlantic Trust LLC now owns 25,095 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,124,000 after acquiring an additional 734 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 67.29% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on JNJ shares. Morgan Stanley cut shares of Johnson & Johnson from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $187.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Tuesday. Credit Suisse Group set a $193.00 price objective on shares of Johnson & Johnson and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, June 7th. Finally, SVB Leerink restated a “buy” rating on shares of Johnson & Johnson in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $190.38.

Shares of Johnson & Johnson stock traded down $2.02 on Thursday, hitting $169.88. 121,939 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 7,113,226. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $172.57 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $167.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $447.21 billion, a PE ratio of 25.85, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.34 and a beta of 0.71. Johnson & Johnson has a one year low of $133.65 and a one year high of $179.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 1.39 and a quick ratio of 1.13.

Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, July 20th. The company reported $2.48 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.29 by $0.19. The company had revenue of $23.31 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $22.54 billion. Johnson & Johnson had a net margin of 19.92% and a return on equity of 37.06%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 27.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.67 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that Johnson & Johnson will post 9.65 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 7th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 24th were given a dividend of $1.06 per share. This represents a $4.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.50%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, August 23rd. Johnson & Johnson’s payout ratio is 52.80%.

Johnson & Johnson Profile

Johnson & Johnson is a holding company, which engages in the research and development, manufacture and sale of products in the health care field. It operates through the following segments: Consumer Health, Pharmaceutical, and Medical Devices. The Consumer Health segment includes products used in the baby care, oral care, beauty, over-the-counter pharmaceutical, women’s health, and wound care markets.

