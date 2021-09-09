Shakespeare Wealth Management Inc. Grows Stake in Huntington Bancshares Incorporated (NASDAQ:HBAN)

Shakespeare Wealth Management Inc. raised its stake in Huntington Bancshares Incorporated (NASDAQ:HBAN) by 20.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 136,411 shares of the bank’s stock after purchasing an additional 23,595 shares during the quarter. Huntington Bancshares comprises about 0.8% of Shakespeare Wealth Management Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 23rd biggest position. Shakespeare Wealth Management Inc.’s holdings in Huntington Bancshares were worth $2,008,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bahl & Gaynor Inc. increased its position in shares of Huntington Bancshares by 1,041.6% during the second quarter. Bahl & Gaynor Inc. now owns 434,831 shares of the bank’s stock worth $6,205,000 after acquiring an additional 396,742 shares during the last quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund increased its position in shares of Huntington Bancshares by 45.1% during the second quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 123,172 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,758,000 after acquiring an additional 38,300 shares during the last quarter. Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of Huntington Bancshares by 4.7% during the second quarter. Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC now owns 531,607 shares of the bank’s stock worth $7,586,000 after acquiring an additional 23,904 shares during the last quarter. Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH increased its position in shares of Huntington Bancshares by 84.4% during the second quarter. Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH now owns 1,771,558 shares of the bank’s stock worth $25,280,000 after acquiring an additional 810,898 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. increased its position in shares of Huntington Bancshares by 30.7% during the second quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. now owns 14,046 shares of the bank’s stock worth $201,000 after acquiring an additional 3,300 shares during the last quarter. 76.75% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Huntington Bancshares alerts:

HBAN stock traded up $0.21 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $15.45. The company had a trading volume of 245,108 shares, compared to its average volume of 14,496,000. The company has a quick ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $14.58 and a 200 day moving average price of $15.19. Huntington Bancshares Incorporated has a fifty-two week low of $8.52 and a fifty-two week high of $16.91. The firm has a market capitalization of $22.81 billion, a PE ratio of 10.73 and a beta of 1.33.

Huntington Bancshares (NASDAQ:HBAN) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The bank reported $0.35 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.32 by $0.03. Huntington Bancshares had a return on equity of 12.87% and a net margin of 31.76%. The company had revenue of $1.29 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.32 billion. Research analysts predict that Huntington Bancshares Incorporated will post 1.57 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 17th will be given a dividend of $0.15 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 16th. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.88%. Huntington Bancshares’s dividend payout ratio is presently 86.96%.

Several analysts recently weighed in on HBAN shares. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Huntington Bancshares from $18.50 to $18.75 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, August 2nd. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on Huntington Bancshares in a report on Wednesday, August 18th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Raymond James raised Huntington Bancshares from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $18.00 price objective for the company in a report on Wednesday, June 23rd. TheStreet lowered Huntington Bancshares from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Thursday, July 29th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reissued a “market perform” rating on shares of Huntington Bancshares in a report on Wednesday, July 7th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $16.03.

Huntington Bancshares Profile

Huntington Bancshares, Inc operates as a bank holding company. It provides commercial and consumer banking services, mortgage banking services, automobile financing, recreational vehicle and marine financing, equipment leasing, investment management, trust services, brokerage services, insurance programs, and other financial products and services.

Further Reading: What Factors Can Affect Return on Equity?



Receive News & Ratings for Huntington Bancshares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Huntington Bancshares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.