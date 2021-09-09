Seres Therapeutics (NASDAQ:MCRB) Shares Gap Up to $6.64

Seres Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:MCRB) gapped up prior to trading on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at $6.64, but opened at $6.90. Seres Therapeutics shares last traded at $6.69, with a volume of 3,853 shares changing hands.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on MCRB shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Seres Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, August 12th. Piper Sandler dropped their price objective on shares of Seres Therapeutics from $40.00 to $32.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 22nd. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and set a $25.00 target price on shares of Seres Therapeutics in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut shares of Seres Therapeutics from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $24.00 to $7.00 in a report on Friday, July 23rd. Finally, Canaccord Genuity cut their price target on Seres Therapeutics from $42.00 to $29.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 23rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $20.83.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a quick ratio of 4.00 and a current ratio of 4.00. The company has a market cap of $609.01 million, a P/E ratio of -4.55 and a beta of 3.98. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $10.95 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $17.36.

Seres Therapeutics (NASDAQ:MCRB) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The biotechnology company reported ($0.53) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.41) by ($0.12). Seres Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 87.12% and a negative net margin of 441.65%. The business had revenue of $5.26 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.40 million. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Seres Therapeutics, Inc. will post -1.86 EPS for the current year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Asymmetry Capital Management L.P. acquired a new position in Seres Therapeutics during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $1,509,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Seres Therapeutics by 22.1% in the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 909,120 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $18,719,000 after acquiring an additional 164,505 shares during the last quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB boosted its holdings in shares of Seres Therapeutics by 14.3% during the 2nd quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 16,000 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $382,000 after acquiring an additional 2,000 shares in the last quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group increased its holdings in Seres Therapeutics by 4.9% in the 1st quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 95,009 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $1,956,000 after purchasing an additional 4,437 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its position in Seres Therapeutics by 92.3% in the first quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 18,300 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $376,000 after purchasing an additional 8,783 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 90.94% of the company’s stock.

Seres Therapeutics, Inc engages in the development of biological drugs through microbiome therapeutics platform. Its product pipeline includes SER-109, SER-287, SER-301, and SER-401. The company was founded by Geoffrey von Maltzahn, David A. Berry, and Noubar B. Afeyan on October 18, 2010 and is headquartered in Cambridge, MA.

