Sensient Technologies (NYSE:SXT) Hits New 12-Month High at $91.83

Sensient Technologies Co. (NYSE:SXT)’s share price reached a new 52-week high during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $91.83 and last traded at $91.70, with a volume of 705 shares. The stock had previously closed at $89.67.

SXT has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Robert W. Baird initiated coverage on shares of Sensient Technologies in a research report on Wednesday, May 26th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $90.00 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Sensient Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $99.00 price target on the stock in a report on Friday, August 13th.

The company has a current ratio of 3.60, a quick ratio of 1.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. The company has a market cap of $3.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.85 and a beta of 0.95. The business’s fifty day moving average is $86.29 and its 200 day moving average is $83.94.

Sensient Technologies (NYSE:SXT) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 22nd. The specialty chemicals company reported $0.79 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.76 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $335.80 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $315.81 million. Sensient Technologies had a net margin of 8.55% and a return on equity of 13.40%. Sensient Technologies’s revenue was up 3.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.72 EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that Sensient Technologies Co. will post 3.14 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 1st. Investors of record on Monday, August 2nd were paid a $0.39 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, July 30th. This represents a $1.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.70%. Sensient Technologies’s dividend payout ratio is 55.91%.

In other Sensient Technologies news, major shareholder Winder Investment Pte Ltd acquired 16,883 shares of Sensient Technologies stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 30th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $87.26 per share, for a total transaction of $1,473,210.58. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Insiders purchased a total of 99,491 shares of company stock valued at $8,734,619 over the last quarter. 0.86% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new position in Sensient Technologies in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Dark Forest Capital Management LP purchased a new position in shares of Sensient Technologies during the 2nd quarter valued at $35,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of Sensient Technologies by 178.6% during the 2nd quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 443 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 284 shares in the last quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. grew its position in shares of Sensient Technologies by 96.6% during the 2nd quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 527 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $46,000 after purchasing an additional 259 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Pflug Koory LLC purchased a new position in shares of Sensient Technologies during the 2nd quarter valued at $61,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.51% of the company’s stock.

Sensient Technologies Corp. engages in the manufacture of colors, flavors, and fragrances. It operates through the following segments: Flavors and Fragrances Group; Color Group; and Asia Pacific Group segments. The Flavors and Fragrances segment includes beverage flavors, bionutrients, savory flavors, sweet flavors, natural ingredients, and fragrance compounds and ingredients.

