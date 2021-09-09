Sempra Energy (NYSE:SRE) Shares Sold by Twin Capital Management Inc.

Twin Capital Management Inc. lessened its stake in Sempra Energy (NYSE:SRE) by 3.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 7,543 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 240 shares during the period. Twin Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Sempra Energy were worth $999,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Logan Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in Sempra Energy in the first quarter valued at $30,000. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Sempra Energy in the first quarter valued at about $31,000. HBC Financial Services PLLC purchased a new stake in shares of Sempra Energy in the first quarter valued at about $34,000. Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Sempra Energy in the first quarter valued at about $50,000. Finally, Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Sempra Energy in the first quarter valued at about $53,000. Institutional investors own 75.36% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE SRE opened at $134.00 on Thursday. Sempra Energy has a 1 year low of $112.33 and a 1 year high of $144.93. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $132.41 and its 200 day moving average price is $133.06. The firm has a market cap of $42.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.48, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.32 and a beta of 0.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91, a quick ratio of 0.47 and a current ratio of 0.51.

Sempra Energy (NYSE:SRE) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The utilities provider reported $1.63 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.59 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $2.74 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.50 billion. Sempra Energy had a net margin of 18.44% and a return on equity of 10.40%. Sempra Energy’s revenue was up 8.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.71 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that Sempra Energy will post 8.13 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 24th will be paid a dividend of $1.10 per share. This represents a $4.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.28%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 23rd. Sempra Energy’s dividend payout ratio is currently 54.79%.

SRE has been the subject of several analyst reports. Barclays increased their price target on shares of Sempra Energy from $145.00 to $158.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 25th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of Sempra Energy from $155.00 to $156.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, August 19th. KeyCorp dropped their target price on shares of Sempra Energy from $141.00 to $140.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, July 1st. Mizuho increased their target price on shares of Sempra Energy from $148.00 to $154.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, June 28th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on shares of Sempra Energy from $148.00 to $152.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 30th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Sempra Energy currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $148.57.

Sempra Energy is an energy-service holding company, which engages in the development and operation of energy infrastructure, and provision of electric and gas services. It operates through the following segments: San Diego Gas and Electric Company (SDG&E), Southern California Gas Company (SoCalGas), Sempra Texas Utilities, Sempra Mexico, and Sempra LNG.

