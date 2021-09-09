SEI Investments (NASDAQ:SEIC) Shares Down 3.2%

SEI Investments (NASDAQ:SEIC) fell 3.2% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $59.89 and last traded at $60.03. 1,442 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 100% from the average session volume of 487,460 shares. The stock had previously closed at $62.04.

Several brokerages have issued reports on SEIC. Raymond James restated a “hold” rating on shares of SEI Investments in a research report on Thursday, July 8th. Oppenheimer upped their price target on shares of SEI Investments from $72.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 22nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, SEI Investments has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $69.38.

The company’s 50-day moving average price is $61.58 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $61.47. The company has a market capitalization of $8.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.46, a PEG ratio of 1.41 and a beta of 1.10.

SEI Investments (NASDAQ:SEIC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 20th. The asset manager reported $0.93 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.92 by $0.01. SEI Investments had a net margin of 27.79% and a return on equity of 28.17%. The company had revenue of $475.65 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $464.69 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.68 earnings per share. SEI Investments’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that SEI Investments will post 3.73 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

SEI Investments announced that its board has approved a share repurchase program on Wednesday, June 2nd that authorizes the company to repurchase $250.00 million in shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the asset manager to purchase up to 2.8% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are usually a sign that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC grew its holdings in SEI Investments by 1.7% in the second quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 387,926 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $24,040,000 after purchasing an additional 6,491 shares during the period. B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. Holding AG lifted its stake in shares of SEI Investments by 13.4% in the second quarter. B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. Holding AG now owns 8,851 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $548,000 after buying an additional 1,046 shares in the last quarter. Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd bought a new position in shares of SEI Investments in the second quarter valued at $344,000. Marshall Wace North America L.P. bought a new position in shares of SEI Investments in the second quarter valued at $851,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted its position in shares of SEI Investments by 5.2% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 279,332 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $17,310,000 after purchasing an additional 13,842 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 55.90% of the company’s stock.

SEI Investments Company Profile (NASDAQ:SEIC)

SEI Investments Co engages in the provision of investment processing, investment management and investment operations platforms. It operates through the following business segments: Private Banks, Investment Advisors, Institutional Investors, Investment Managers, and Investments in New Businesses. The Private Banks segment provides outsourced investment processing and investment management platforms to banks and trust institutions, independent wealth advisers and financial advisors worldwide.

