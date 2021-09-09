SEI Investments (NASDAQ:SEIC) Receives $69.38 Average Price Target from Analysts

SEI Investments (NASDAQ:SEIC) has earned an average rating of “Buy” from the six research firms that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1 year target price among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $69.38.

SEIC has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Raymond James restated a “hold” rating on shares of SEI Investments in a research report on Thursday, July 8th. Oppenheimer raised their price target on shares of SEI Investments from $72.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 22nd.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of SEI Investments by 1.3% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 12,741,387 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $776,335,000 after acquiring an additional 160,900 shares in the last quarter. Atlanta Capital Management Co. L L C boosted its position in shares of SEI Investments by 22.5% during the 2nd quarter. Atlanta Capital Management Co. L L C now owns 6,862,271 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $425,255,000 after acquiring an additional 1,258,552 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its position in shares of SEI Investments by 8.9% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 5,911,314 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $366,324,000 after acquiring an additional 482,019 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its position in shares of SEI Investments by 1.4% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 3,883,757 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $240,675,000 after acquiring an additional 53,113 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of SEI Investments by 2.2% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,943,076 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $120,381,000 after acquiring an additional 41,235 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 55.90% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:SEIC traded up $0.47 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $60.37. The stock had a trading volume of 4,572 shares, compared to its average volume of 490,685. SEI Investments has a 1-year low of $48.70 and a 1-year high of $64.78. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $61.58 and its 200-day simple moving average is $61.47. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.46, a PEG ratio of 1.41 and a beta of 1.10.

SEI Investments (NASDAQ:SEIC) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, July 20th. The asset manager reported $0.93 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.92 by $0.01. SEI Investments had a net margin of 27.79% and a return on equity of 28.17%. The business had revenue of $475.65 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $464.69 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.68 EPS. SEI Investments’s revenue was up 18.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts expect that SEI Investments will post 3.73 EPS for the current year.

SEI Investments announced that its Board of Directors has authorized a stock repurchase plan on Wednesday, June 2nd that allows the company to buyback $250.00 million in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization allows the asset manager to repurchase up to 2.8% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are generally an indication that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

SEI Investments Company Profile

SEI Investments Co engages in the provision of investment processing, investment management and investment operations platforms. It operates through the following business segments: Private Banks, Investment Advisors, Institutional Investors, Investment Managers, and Investments in New Businesses. The Private Banks segment provides outsourced investment processing and investment management platforms to banks and trust institutions, independent wealth advisers and financial advisors worldwide.

