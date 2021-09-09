Sei Investments Co. Sells 7,667 Shares of BJ’s Wholesale Club Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:BJ)

Sei Investments Co. decreased its holdings in BJ’s Wholesale Club Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:BJ) by 3.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 190,146 shares of the company’s stock after selling 7,667 shares during the quarter. Sei Investments Co. owned approximately 0.14% of BJ’s Wholesale Club worth $9,047,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Glenmede Trust Co. NA boosted its position in BJ’s Wholesale Club by 183.1% during the first quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA now owns 47,765 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,142,000 after acquiring an additional 30,895 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. boosted its position in BJ’s Wholesale Club by 7.2% during the first quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 6,269 shares of the company’s stock valued at $281,000 after acquiring an additional 423 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in BJ’s Wholesale Club by 12.8% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 7,723,275 shares of the company’s stock valued at $346,467,000 after acquiring an additional 875,782 shares during the last quarter. American International Group Inc. boosted its position in BJ’s Wholesale Club by 0.4% during the first quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 326,966 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,668,000 after acquiring an additional 1,421 shares during the last quarter. Finally, AQR Capital Management LLC boosted its position in BJ’s Wholesale Club by 23.4% during the first quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 385,245 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,282,000 after acquiring an additional 73,057 shares during the last quarter.

In other news, EVP Brian Poulliot sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.04, for a total transaction of $245,200.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Graham Luce sold 4,062 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.79, for a total transaction of $202,246.98. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 37,669 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,875,539.51. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 124,360 shares of company stock worth $6,651,931. Insiders own 2.10% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on BJ. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of BJ’s Wholesale Club from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $40.00 to $51.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 13th. Robert W. Baird upped their target price on shares of BJ’s Wholesale Club from $54.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, August 20th. Barclays upped their target price on shares of BJ’s Wholesale Club from $42.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, August 20th. Citigroup upped their target price on shares of BJ’s Wholesale Club from $50.00 to $59.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, August 20th. Finally, UBS Group increased their price objective on shares of BJ’s Wholesale Club from $55.00 to $61.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 20th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, BJ’s Wholesale Club has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $54.35.

NYSE:BJ opened at $58.44 on Thursday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $51.94 and its 200 day simple moving average is $47.20. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.74, a PEG ratio of 2.53 and a beta of 0.44. BJ’s Wholesale Club Holdings, Inc. has a one year low of $36.07 and a one year high of $59.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.53, a current ratio of 0.70 and a quick ratio of 0.14.

BJ’s Wholesale Club (NYSE:BJ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 18th. The company reported $0.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.65 by $0.17. The firm had revenue of $4.18 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.80 billion. BJ’s Wholesale Club had a net margin of 2.62% and a return on equity of 121.98%. The business’s revenue was up 5.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.77 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that BJ’s Wholesale Club Holdings, Inc. will post 2.86 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

BJ’s Wholesale Club Holdings, Inc engages in the operation of membership warehouse club. Its products categories include grocery; household and pet; television and electronics; furniture; computer and tablets; patio and outdoor living; lawn and garden; baby and kids; toys; home; health and beauty; appliances; and jewelry.

