Sei Investments Co. Purchases 109,819 Shares of Toll Brothers, Inc. (NYSE:TOL)

Sei Investments Co. grew its stake in shares of Toll Brothers, Inc. (NYSE:TOL) by 222.3% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 159,230 shares of the construction company’s stock after buying an additional 109,819 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co.’s holdings in Toll Brothers were worth $9,206,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Toll Brothers by 6.5% during the 1st quarter. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 31,410 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,781,000 after buying an additional 1,907 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its position in shares of Toll Brothers by 74.4% during the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 61,387 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $3,482,000 after buying an additional 26,184 shares in the last quarter. Quadrature Capital Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Toll Brothers during the 1st quarter valued at $1,175,000. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System purchased a new stake in shares of Toll Brothers during the 1st quarter valued at $488,000. Finally, Teza Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Toll Brothers in the 1st quarter worth $895,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.37% of the company’s stock.

Get Toll Brothers alerts:

NYSE:TOL opened at $61.23 on Thursday. Toll Brothers, Inc. has a one year low of $40.95 and a one year high of $68.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 5.18 and a quick ratio of 0.88. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $58.87 and its 200 day simple moving average is $59.10. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.80 and a beta of 1.54.

Toll Brothers (NYSE:TOL) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 23rd. The construction company reported $1.87 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.54 by $0.33. Toll Brothers had a net margin of 7.94% and a return on equity of 13.30%. The business had revenue of $2.26 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.24 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.90 earnings per share. Toll Brothers’s quarterly revenue was up 36.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts expect that Toll Brothers, Inc. will post 6.18 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 23rd. Investors of record on Friday, July 9th were paid a dividend of $0.17 per share. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.11%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, July 8th. Toll Brothers’s payout ratio is currently 20.00%.

TOL has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. BTIG Research upgraded shares of Toll Brothers from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, June 28th. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their target price on shares of Toll Brothers from $59.00 to $55.00 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, June 30th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Toll Brothers from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $63.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. Seaport Res Ptn reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Toll Brothers in a research report on Monday, July 19th. Finally, Barclays lifted their target price on shares of Toll Brothers from $62.00 to $67.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 26th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $64.80.

Toll Brothers Profile

Toll Brothers, Inc engages in the design, building, marketing, and arranging of financing for detached and attached homes in residential communities. It operates through the following segments: Traditional Home Building and City Living. The Traditional Home Building segment builds and sells homes for detached and attached homes in luxury residential communities in affluent suburban markets and cater to move-up, empty-nester, active-adult, age-qualified, and second-home buyers.

Read More: Initial Coin Offerings entail a high degree of risk

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TOL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Toll Brothers, Inc. (NYSE:TOL).

Receive News & Ratings for Toll Brothers Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Toll Brothers and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.