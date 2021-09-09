Sei Investments Co. Has $10.05 Million Stock Holdings in Kulicke and Soffa Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:KLIC)

Sei Investments Co. boosted its stake in Kulicke and Soffa Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:KLIC) by 9.9% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 163,856 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after purchasing an additional 14,729 shares during the quarter. Sei Investments Co.’s holdings in Kulicke and Soffa Industries were worth $10,050,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC grew its holdings in Kulicke and Soffa Industries by 0.8% in the first quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 29,907 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,468,000 after purchasing an additional 241 shares during the period. Guggenheim Capital LLC grew its holdings in Kulicke and Soffa Industries by 1.9% in the first quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 14,864 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $730,000 after purchasing an additional 278 shares during the period. Verdence Capital Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Kulicke and Soffa Industries by 4.2% in the first quarter. Verdence Capital Advisors LLC now owns 8,655 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $425,000 after purchasing an additional 350 shares during the period. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Kulicke and Soffa Industries by 4.2% in the first quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 11,793 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $579,000 after buying an additional 480 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mutual of America Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Kulicke and Soffa Industries by 6.5% in the first quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 8,290 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $407,000 after buying an additional 508 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.57% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Needham & Company LLC raised their price objective on shares of Kulicke and Soffa Industries from $64.00 to $72.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 6th. Craig Hallum raised their price objective on shares of Kulicke and Soffa Industries from $64.00 to $88.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 6th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Kulicke and Soffa Industries from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $79.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, August 11th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $70.80.

KLIC opened at $71.25 on Thursday. The company’s 50-day moving average is $60.95 and its 200 day moving average is $55.04. Kulicke and Soffa Industries, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $21.86 and a fifty-two week high of $75.29. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.08 and a beta of 1.24.

Kulicke and Soffa Industries (NASDAQ:KLIC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The semiconductor company reported $1.87 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.36 by $0.51. Kulicke and Soffa Industries had a net margin of 20.60% and a return on equity of 31.70%. As a group, analysts predict that Kulicke and Soffa Industries, Inc. will post 6.03 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 12th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 23rd will be given a dividend of $0.14 per share. This represents a $0.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.79%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 22nd. Kulicke and Soffa Industries’s payout ratio is currently 58.95%.

In related news, VP Zamir Shai Soloveizik sold 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.00, for a total transaction of $162,500.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Chin Hu Lim sold 5,000 shares of Kulicke and Soffa Industries stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.00, for a total transaction of $280,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 75,885 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,249,560. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 2.20% of the company’s stock.

About Kulicke and Soffa Industries

Kulicke & Soffa Industries, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of tools used to assemble semiconductor devices. It operates through the Capital Equipment and APS segments. The Capital Equipment segment consists of ball bonders, wedge bonders, advanced packaging, and electronic assembly solutions.

