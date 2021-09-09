Sei Investments Co. Decreases Stock Holdings in Empire State Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:ESRT)

Sei Investments Co. decreased its holdings in shares of Empire State Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:ESRT) by 19.5% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 787,344 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 190,297 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co. owned about 0.46% of Empire State Realty Trust worth $9,429,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of ESRT. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in Empire State Realty Trust by 587.5% in the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,689,104 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $41,060,000 after purchasing an additional 3,152,503 shares during the last quarter. Credit Suisse AG raised its stake in Empire State Realty Trust by 108.2% in the 1st quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 4,502,114 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $50,109,000 after purchasing an additional 2,340,233 shares during the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its stake in Empire State Realty Trust by 76.9% in the 1st quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 3,023,926 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $33,654,000 after purchasing an additional 1,314,105 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC raised its stake in Empire State Realty Trust by 3,860.5% in the 1st quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 947,748 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $10,548,000 after purchasing an additional 923,818 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in Empire State Realty Trust by 9.2% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 10,448,406 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $116,291,000 after purchasing an additional 881,069 shares during the last quarter. 80.68% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:ESRT opened at $10.23 on Thursday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $11.07 and a 200 day moving average price of $11.45. The company has a current ratio of 9.29, a quick ratio of 9.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23. The company has a market capitalization of $1.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -170.47, a PEG ratio of 2.54 and a beta of 1.15. Empire State Realty Trust, Inc. has a 12-month low of $5.19 and a 12-month high of $13.11.

Empire State Realty Trust (NYSE:ESRT) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 28th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.14 by ($0.13). Empire State Realty Trust had a negative return on equity of 0.27% and a negative net margin of 0.80%. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Empire State Realty Trust, Inc. will post 0.62 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 30th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 15th will be given a dividend of $0.035 per share. This represents a $0.14 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.37%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 14th. Empire State Realty Trust’s payout ratio is 22.58%.

A number of analysts have issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Empire State Realty Trust from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 27th. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on Empire State Realty Trust in a research note on Tuesday, June 15th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $16.00 target price for the company. Finally, BMO Capital Markets downgraded Empire State Realty Trust from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $13.50 target price for the company. in a research note on Monday, July 12th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $13.30.

About Empire State Realty Trust

Empire State Realty Trust, Inc is a real estate investment trust, which engages in owning, managing, acquiring, and repositioning office and retail properties. It operates through the Real Estate and Observatory segments. The Real Estate segment includes ownership, management, operation, acquisition, repositioning, and disposition of real estate assets.

