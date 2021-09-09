Sei Investments Co. Boosts Holdings in News Co. (NASDAQ:NWSA)

Sei Investments Co. boosted its position in shares of News Co. (NASDAQ:NWSA) by 29.8% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 372,063 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 85,340 shares during the quarter. Sei Investments Co.’s holdings in News were worth $9,584,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of NWSA. FMR LLC boosted its stake in News by 1.1% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,212,125 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,079,000 after buying an additional 12,978 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP purchased a new stake in shares of News during the first quarter valued at $3,730,000. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC purchased a new stake in shares of News during the first quarter valued at $372,000. Park Avenue Securities LLC boosted its stake in shares of News by 28.2% during the first quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 12,831 shares of the company’s stock valued at $326,000 after purchasing an additional 2,824 shares during the period. Finally, US Bancorp DE boosted its stake in shares of News by 62.1% during the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 5,750 shares of the company’s stock valued at $146,000 after purchasing an additional 2,203 shares during the period. 61.61% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get News alerts:

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on NWSA. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of News from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $26.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Friday, July 9th. UBS Group raised shares of News from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $24.82 target price for the company in a research note on Monday, July 26th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $27.16.

NWSA stock opened at $22.08 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 1.38 and a quick ratio of 1.30. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $23.95 and a 200 day moving average price of $25.28. The company has a market capitalization of $13.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 39.43 and a beta of 1.53. News Co. has a 1-year low of $12.79 and a 1-year high of $27.97.

News (NASDAQ:NWSA) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported $0.16 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.11 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $2.49 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.17 billion. News had a return on equity of 4.44% and a net margin of 3.53%. On average, analysts anticipate that News Co. will post 0.57 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a Semi-Annual dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 13th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 15th will be issued a $0.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 14th. This represents a yield of 0.8%. News’s dividend payout ratio is presently 29.85%.

News Company Profile

News Corp. engages in the creation and distribution of media, news, education, and information services. It operates through the following segments: News and Information Services, Book Publishing, Digital Real Estate Services, Subscription Video Services, and Other. The News and Information Services segment consists of Dow Jones, News Corp Australia, News UK, the New York Post, and News America Marketing.

See Also: What is a Fiduciary?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NWSA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for News Co. (NASDAQ:NWSA).

Receive News & Ratings for News Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for News and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.