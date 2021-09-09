Security Devices International (OTCMKTS:SDEV) Reaches New 52-Week High at $30.00

Shares of Security Devices International Inc (OTCMKTS:SDEV) reached a new 52-week high during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $30.00 and last traded at $29.69, with a volume of 524058 shares. The stock had previously closed at $29.78.

The firm’s 50 day moving average is $24.79 and its 200 day moving average is $17.12.

Security Devices International Company Profile (OTCMKTS:SDEV)

Security Devices International, Inc, a less-lethal defense technology company, develops, manufactures, and sells solutions for security situations that do not require the use of lethal force. The company offers blunt impact projectile 40mm line of products, which uses pain compliance to control a target; and a line of 12 gauge less lethal projectiles and irritants.

