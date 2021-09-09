SecureWorks (NASDAQ:SCWX) Issues Q3 2022 Earnings Guidance

SecureWorks (NASDAQ:SCWX) issued an update on its third quarter 2022 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of $-0.080-$-0.050 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $-0.040. The company issued revenue guidance of $132 million-$134 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $135.13 million.SecureWorks also updated its FY 2022 guidance to $-0.130-$-0.060 EPS.

Shares of NASDAQ SCWX traded up $0.51 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $18.66. The stock had a trading volume of 125,683 shares, compared to its average volume of 109,040. SecureWorks has a 1 year low of $10.01 and a 1 year high of $23.26. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $20.20 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $16.91. The firm has a market cap of $1.56 billion, a P/E ratio of -72.00 and a beta of 1.14.

SecureWorks (NASDAQ:SCWX) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, September 1st. The technology company reported $0.01 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.01) by $0.02. The company had revenue of $134.20 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $135.02 million. SecureWorks had a negative net margin of 3.71% and a positive return on equity of 0.15%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.10 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that SecureWorks will post -0.37 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts have recently commented on SCWX shares. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of SecureWorks from a strong-buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Thursday, August 5th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on shares of SecureWorks from $15.00 to $20.00 and gave the company a sector perform rating in a report on Friday, September 3rd. Finally, Barclays boosted their target price on shares of SecureWorks from $16.00 to $19.00 and gave the company an underweight rating in a report on Friday, September 3rd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and four have given a hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $17.67.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in SecureWorks stock. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in shares of SecureWorks Corp. (NASDAQ:SCWX) by 209.7% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 38,301 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 25,934 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley’s holdings in SecureWorks were worth $709,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 10.20% of the company’s stock.

SecureWorks Corp. is a cyber security company, which engages in the provision of information security solutions. The firm’s products include extended detection and response, managed detection and response, and vulnerability management. Its services include managed security, incident response, threat intelligence, security consulting, adversarial security testing.

