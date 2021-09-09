Sealed Air (NYSE:SEE) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Sealed Air (NYSE:SEE) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report report published on Monday morning, Zacks.com reports. The firm currently has $65.00 target price on the industrial products company’s stock.

According to Zacks, “Sealed Air’s earnings estimates for the current year have undergone upward revisions lately. For 2021, the company projects adjusted earnings per share to lie between $3.45 and $3.60, up from prior guidance of $3.40 – $3.55. Strong demand for automated equipment and sustainable packaging solutions are driving growth in the food and protected packaging segments. Also, demand rebound in food service is fueling growth. These are likely to drive the company's top line performance. Sealed Air anticipates realizing around $65 million of benefits from its Reinvent SEE program in 2021, which will bolster its earnings. Acquisitions, product innovation and investment in automation will favor its results in the near term. High debt levels, concerns over supply chain and escalating input costs might dent the company's margins.”

Several other brokerages have also commented on SEE. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Sealed Air from $52.00 to $61.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. William Blair began coverage on Sealed Air in a research note on Monday, August 23rd. They issued an outperform rating for the company. Finally, BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on Sealed Air from $52.00 to $62.00 and gave the company a market perform rating in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $58.31.

Shares of NYSE:SEE opened at $59.52 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.92 billion, a PE ratio of 18.66, a P/E/G ratio of 1.79 and a beta of 1.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 39.57, a current ratio of 1.29 and a quick ratio of 0.77. The business has a 50-day moving average of $58.54 and a two-hundred day moving average of $53.73. Sealed Air has a 12 month low of $36.27 and a 12 month high of $62.04.

Sealed Air (NYSE:SEE) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 2nd. The industrial products company reported $0.79 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.78 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $1.33 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.28 billion. Sealed Air had a return on equity of 519.84% and a net margin of 9.56%. The firm’s revenue was up 15.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.76 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Sealed Air will post 3.55 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 17th. Investors of record on Friday, September 3rd will be issued a $0.20 dividend. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.34%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 2nd. Sealed Air’s dividend payout ratio is currently 25.08%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. bought a new position in Sealed Air during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $28,000. Optimum Investment Advisors bought a new position in Sealed Air during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $36,000. Maverick Capital Ltd. bought a new position in Sealed Air during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $114,000. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. lifted its holdings in Sealed Air by 23.6% during the 2nd quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. now owns 2,370 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $140,000 after buying an additional 452 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CSat Investment Advisory L.P. lifted its holdings in Sealed Air by 32.1% during the 1st quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 2,492 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $114,000 after buying an additional 606 shares during the last quarter. 86.83% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Sealed Air Company Profile

Sealed Air Corp. engages in the provision of food safety and security, facility hygiene, and product protection services. It operates through the Food and Protective segments. The Food segment serves the perishable food processors in fresh red meat, smoked and processed meat, poultry, seafood, plant-based, and dairy markets.

