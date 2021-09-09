SEA (NYSE:SE) Sets New 12-Month High at $360.00

Sea Limited (NYSE:SE) shares reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $360.00 and last traded at $357.13, with a volume of 15093 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $353.36.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on SE shares. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on SEA from $300.00 to $320.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 22nd. New Street Research initiated coverage on SEA in a research report on Friday, June 25th. They set a “buy” rating and a $325.00 price objective for the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered SEA from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday, August 21st. Stifel Nicolaus raised their target price on SEA from $260.00 to $325.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 17th. Finally, Cowen raised their target price on SEA from $280.00 to $345.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, August 16th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, SEA has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $272.17.

Get SEA alerts:

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 1.60 and a quick ratio of 1.58. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $299.54 and a 200 day moving average price of $264.44. The firm has a market capitalization of $176.00 billion, a P/E ratio of -96.03 and a beta of 1.30.

SEA (NYSE:SE) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 16th. The Internet company based in Singapore reported ($0.61) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.52) by ($0.09). SEA had a negative net margin of 26.46% and a negative return on equity of 64.29%. The firm had revenue of $2.28 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.02 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.68) earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 158.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts expect that Sea Limited will post -3.3 EPS for the current year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of SE. Eaton Vance Management acquired a new stake in SEA during the first quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Psagot Investment House Ltd. acquired a new stake in SEA during the second quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Tsfg LLC acquired a new stake in SEA during the second quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Clearstead Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in SEA during the first quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Finally, Thomas J. Herzfeld Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in SEA by 36.2% during the first quarter. Thomas J. Herzfeld Advisors Inc. now owns 188 shares of the Internet company based in Singapore’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 49.63% of the company’s stock.

SEA Company Profile (NYSE:SE)

Sea Ltd. is an internet and mobile platform company, which engages in the provision of online gaming services. It operates through the following segments: Digital Entertainment, E-Commerce, and Digital Financial Services. The Digital Entertainment segment offers and develops mobile and PC online games.

Recommended Story: What are the advantages to having securities held in street name?

Receive News & Ratings for SEA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SEA and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.