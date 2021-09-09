Sea Limited (NYSE:SE) Shares Bought by BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp

BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp raised its stake in Sea Limited (NYSE:SE) by 41.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 292,923 shares of the Internet company based in Singapore’s stock after purchasing an additional 85,353 shares during the quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp’s holdings in SEA were worth $80,437,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. First Trust Advisors LP acquired a new position in shares of SEA during the first quarter worth about $301,000. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC raised its stake in shares of SEA by 681.8% during the 1st quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 7,912 shares of the Internet company based in Singapore’s stock worth $1,766,000 after buying an additional 6,900 shares in the last quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC purchased a new stake in shares of SEA in the first quarter valued at approximately $287,000. IFP Advisors Inc grew its holdings in SEA by 176.6% during the first quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 838 shares of the Internet company based in Singapore’s stock worth $188,000 after acquiring an additional 535 shares during the period. Finally, CWM Advisors LLC raised its position in SEA by 7.2% in the first quarter. CWM Advisors LLC now owns 2,552 shares of the Internet company based in Singapore’s stock worth $570,000 after acquiring an additional 172 shares in the last quarter. 49.63% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on SE shares. Cowen increased their price target on shares of SEA from $280.00 to $345.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, August 16th. New Street Research assumed coverage on shares of SEA in a research report on Friday, June 25th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $325.00 price objective on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of SEA from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday, August 21st. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price target on shares of SEA from $260.00 to $325.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 17th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein began coverage on SEA in a research note on Wednesday, June 16th. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, SEA presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $272.17.

SE stock traded down $13.32 on Thursday, hitting $330.48. 225,484 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,726,308. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 1.60 and a quick ratio of 1.58. The stock has a market capitalization of $169.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -89.45 and a beta of 1.30. Sea Limited has a twelve month low of $138.03 and a twelve month high of $359.84. The business’s fifty day moving average is $299.54 and its two-hundred day moving average is $264.44.

SEA (NYSE:SE) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 16th. The Internet company based in Singapore reported ($0.61) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.52) by ($0.09). SEA had a negative return on equity of 64.29% and a negative net margin of 26.46%. The firm had revenue of $2.28 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.02 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned ($0.68) earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 158.6% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts expect that Sea Limited will post -3.3 earnings per share for the current year.

SEA Company Profile

Sea Ltd. is an internet and mobile platform company, which engages in the provision of online gaming services. It operates through the following segments: Digital Entertainment, E-Commerce, and Digital Financial Services. The Digital Entertainment segment offers and develops mobile and PC online games.

