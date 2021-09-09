SciPlay Co. (NASDAQ:SCPL) Receives Consensus Rating of “Hold” from Analysts

SciPlay Co. (NASDAQ:SCPL) has been given an average rating of “Hold” by the fourteen research firms that are covering the company, Marketbeat reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, nine have given a hold recommendation and three have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year price objective among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $19.18.

Several research analysts recently commented on SCPL shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of SciPlay from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, August 12th. Truist lowered SciPlay from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $20.00 to $18.00 in a research note on Friday, July 16th. Stifel Nicolaus downgraded SciPlay from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $17.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Friday, July 16th. TheStreet raised SciPlay from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Friday, May 28th. Finally, Craig Hallum lowered SciPlay from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $21.00 to $19.00 in a report on Tuesday, July 20th.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of SCPL. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of SciPlay by 84.4% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,598,877 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,049,000 after acquiring an additional 1,189,785 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in SciPlay by 2.8% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,967,292 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,346,000 after purchasing an additional 54,008 shares during the last quarter. Hein Park Capital Management LP boosted its stake in SciPlay by 49.6% in the first quarter. Hein Park Capital Management LP now owns 1,611,472 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,074,000 after purchasing an additional 534,408 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its holdings in shares of SciPlay by 70.8% during the second quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 1,005,086 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,036,000 after purchasing an additional 416,658 shares during the last quarter. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company increased its stake in shares of SciPlay by 5.5% in the second quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 973,253 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,497,000 after buying an additional 50,757 shares in the last quarter. 13.98% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ SCPL opened at $18.07 on Monday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $17.02 and its 200-day simple moving average is $17.08. SciPlay has a 52 week low of $11.76 and a 52 week high of $21.74. The firm has a market cap of $2.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.01 and a beta of 0.39.

SciPlay (NASDAQ:SCPL) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, August 8th. The company reported $0.24 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.25 by ($0.01). SciPlay had a net margin of 3.50% and a return on equity of 4.74%. The company had revenue of $154.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $153.25 million. As a group, analysts predict that SciPlay will post 0.95 earnings per share for the current year.

About SciPlay

SciPlay Corp. engages in the development and publishing of digital games on mobile and web platforms. It offers social casino games that include Jackpot Party Casino, Gold Fish Casino, Hot Shot Casino and Quick Hit Slots, and casual games, which include Monopoly Slots, Bingo Showdown, and 88 Fortunes Slots.

