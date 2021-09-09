Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHD) Shares Acquired by Resources Investment Advisors LLC.

Resources Investment Advisors LLC. lifted its position in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHD) by 8.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 64,947 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 5,199 shares during the quarter. Resources Investment Advisors LLC.’s holdings in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF were worth $4,911,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Fusion Capital LLC grew its holdings in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 1.6% in the 1st quarter. Fusion Capital LLC now owns 8,428 shares of the company’s stock valued at $615,000 after buying an additional 135 shares during the period. Brighton Jones LLC boosted its holdings in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 1.0% in the 1st quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 15,856 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,156,000 after acquiring an additional 150 shares during the period. Opes Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 0.7% in the 2nd quarter. Opes Wealth Management LLC now owns 22,653 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,713,000 after acquiring an additional 150 shares during the period. Accel Wealth Management boosted its holdings in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 17.5% in the 2nd quarter. Accel Wealth Management now owns 1,047 shares of the company’s stock worth $79,000 after acquiring an additional 156 shares during the period. Finally, Roble Belko & Company Inc raised its position in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 29.5% in the 1st quarter. Roble Belko & Company Inc now owns 847 shares of the company’s stock valued at $62,000 after purchasing an additional 193 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of SCHD traded up $0.05 during trading on Thursday, reaching $76.85. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 25,218 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,862,078. The company has a fifty day moving average of $76.53 and a two-hundred day moving average of $75.08. Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF has a twelve month low of $52.94 and a twelve month high of $78.41.

