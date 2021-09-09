Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB) Shares Sold by First Horizon Advisors Inc.

First Horizon Advisors Inc. cut its position in Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB) by 23.2% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 20,397 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 6,169 shares during the period. First Horizon Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Schlumberger were worth $652,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its stake in Schlumberger by 19.4% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 9,197,556 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $200,800,000 after buying an additional 1,491,341 shares during the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC boosted its stake in Schlumberger by 6.0% during the first quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 57,614 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,567,000 after buying an additional 3,270 shares during the last quarter. Greenleaf Trust boosted its stake in Schlumberger by 40.4% during the first quarter. Greenleaf Trust now owns 17,917 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $487,000 after buying an additional 5,159 shares during the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC boosted its stake in Schlumberger by 14.5% during the first quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 13,085 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $356,000 after buying an additional 1,662 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its stake in Schlumberger by 3.0% during the first quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 672,034 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $18,272,000 after buying an additional 19,846 shares during the last quarter. 69.28% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Schlumberger alerts:

SLB stock opened at $26.66 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.37, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20. The company has a market capitalization of $37.28 billion, a PE ratio of 37.03 and a beta of 2.39. Schlumberger Limited has a 12-month low of $13.70 and a 12-month high of $36.87. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $28.77 and its 200 day moving average price is $29.54.

Schlumberger (NYSE:SLB) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 22nd. The oil and gas company reported $0.30 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.26 by $0.04. Schlumberger had a return on equity of 9.96% and a net margin of 4.72%. The company had revenue of $5.63 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.52 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.05 EPS. Schlumberger’s revenue was up 5.6% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts predict that Schlumberger Limited will post 1.25 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 7th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.125 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 31st. This represents a $0.50 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.88%. Schlumberger’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 73.53%.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the company. HSBC raised Schlumberger from a “reduce” rating to a “hold” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $18.10 to $25.00 in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. TheStreet raised Schlumberger from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 10th. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on Schlumberger in a research note on Thursday, May 13th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $38.00 price target on the stock. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Schlumberger from $32.00 to $40.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 9th. Finally, Cowen reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $29.03 price target (down previously from $32.00) on shares of Schlumberger in a research note on Monday, July 26th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $29.41.

Schlumberger Profile

Schlumberger NV engages in the provision of technology for reservoir characterization, drilling, production and processing to the oil and gas industry. It operates through the following business segments: Digital and Integration; Reservoir Performance; Well Construction; and Production Systems. The Digital and Integration segment combines the company’s software and seismic businesses with its integrated offering of asset performance solutions.

Recommended Story: What are the advantages of the Stochastic Momentum Index?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SLB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB).

Receive News & Ratings for Schlumberger Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Schlumberger and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.