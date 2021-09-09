Schaeffler AG (FRA:SHA) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” from Analysts

Shares of Schaeffler AG (FRA:SHA) have been given an average recommendation of “Hold” by the twelve analysts that are covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, four have issued a hold recommendation and two have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year target price among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is €7.98 ($9.39).

SHA has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Berenberg Bank set a €9.00 ($10.59) price objective on Schaeffler in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. DZ Bank restated a “buy” rating on shares of Schaeffler in a research note on Tuesday, May 18th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €9.00 ($10.59) price target on Schaeffler in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. Kepler Capital Markets set a €8.30 ($9.76) price target on Schaeffler and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, June 28th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group set a €8.80 ($10.35) price target on Schaeffler in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th.

Shares of FRA:SHA traded up €0.04 ($0.05) on Wednesday, reaching €7.20 ($8.47). The company had a trading volume of 309,018 shares. Schaeffler has a twelve month low of €11.30 ($13.29) and a twelve month high of €16.74 ($19.69). The stock has a 50-day moving average price of €7.40 and a 200 day moving average price of €7.53.

Schaeffler AG, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells precision components and systems for automotive and industrial applications in Europe, the Americas, China, and the Asia Pacific. The company's Automotive OEM division offers engine systems, including rolling bearing solutions, belt and chain drive products, valve train components, and systems for variable valve trains; and transmission systems, such as torsion and vibration dampers, clutches and double clutch systems, torque converters, CVT components, lightweight differentials, bearing solutions, and synchronizing and gearshift components.

