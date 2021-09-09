Saratoga Investment (NYSE:SAR) Rating Lowered to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Saratoga Investment (NYSE:SAR) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Saratoga Investment Corporation, formerly known as GSC Investment Corp., is a specialty finance company that invests primarily in leveraged loans and mezzanine debt issued by U.S. middle-market companies, both through direct lending and through participation in loan syndicates. The Company has been elected to be treated as a business development company. “

Other research analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. Oppenheimer started coverage on shares of Saratoga Investment in a report on Tuesday, June 15th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $29.00 target price for the company. B. Riley lifted their target price on shares of Saratoga Investment from $29.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 9th. Raymond James initiated coverage on shares of Saratoga Investment in a report on Tuesday, June 22nd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $30.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Maxim Group reissued a “buy” rating and set a $31.00 price objective on shares of Saratoga Investment in a report on Friday, August 27th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Saratoga Investment currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $29.43.

Shares of SAR opened at $29.27 on Tuesday. Saratoga Investment has a 1-year low of $16.10 and a 1-year high of $29.27. The firm has a market capitalization of $327.33 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.60, a PEG ratio of 1.68 and a beta of 1.70. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $27.39 and its 200-day moving average price is $25.85. The company has a current ratio of 0.08, a quick ratio of 0.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12.

Saratoga Investment (NYSE:SAR) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 6th. The financial services provider reported $1.88 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.50 by $1.38. Saratoga Investment had a net margin of 95.61% and a return on equity of 7.54%. The company had revenue of $16.82 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $15.13 million. On average, research analysts forecast that Saratoga Investment will post 2.14 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Mark Sheptoff Financial Planning LLC bought a new position in shares of Saratoga Investment during the second quarter worth $30,000. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. bought a new position in shares of Saratoga Investment during the first quarter worth $34,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Saratoga Investment during the first quarter worth $38,000. Samalin Investment Counsel LLC bought a new position in shares of Saratoga Investment during the second quarter worth $108,000. Finally, TAP Consulting LLC bought a new position in shares of Saratoga Investment during the second quarter worth $211,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 10.20% of the company’s stock.

About Saratoga Investment

Saratoga Investment Corp. (NYSE: SAR) is a publicly traded business development company (BDC) that provides customized financing solutions for middle market companies located in the United States. Saratoga’s senior investment professionals have over 200 years of combined experience investing in more than $4 billion in middle market businesses.

