Sanford C. Bernstein Analysts Give Evonik Industries (FRA:EVK) a €42.00 Price Target

Sanford C. Bernstein set a €42.00 ($49.41) price objective on Evonik Industries (FRA:EVK) in a research note released on Monday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports.

Several other brokerages have also commented on EVK. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €38.00 ($44.71) price target on shares of Evonik Industries in a research note on Friday, August 6th. Warburg Research set a €33.00 ($38.82) price objective on Evonik Industries in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. Credit Suisse Group set a €26.00 ($30.59) price objective on shares of Evonik Industries and gave the company a sell rating in a research note on Monday, June 7th. Baader Bank set a €31.00 ($36.47) target price on Evonik Industries in a report on Thursday, August 5th. Finally, Kepler Capital Markets set a €32.00 ($37.65) target price on Evonik Industries and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Friday, June 25th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of €32.35 ($38.05).

Get Evonik Industries alerts:

EVK stock opened at €28.10 ($33.06) on Monday. Evonik Industries has a 12-month low of €26.78 ($31.51) and a 12-month high of €32.97 ($38.79). The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is €28.84 and its 200 day simple moving average is €29.20.

Evonik Industries AG engages in the specialty chemicals business. It operates through Specialty Additives, Nutrition & Care, Smart Materials, Performance Materials, and Services segments. The Specialty Additives segment provides polyurethane additives, organically modified silicones, isophorones, epoxy curing agents, oil additives, fumed silicas, matting agents, TAA and TAA derivatives, and acetylenic diol-based surfactants for consumer goods and specialized industrial applications.

Recommended Story: What are the benefits of buying treasury bonds?



Receive News & Ratings for Evonik Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Evonik Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.