Sandy Spring Bank Has $37,000 Stock Holdings in The Wendy’s Company (NASDAQ:WEN)

Sandy Spring Bank raised its stake in shares of The Wendy’s Company (NASDAQ:WEN) by 184.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,562 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,012 shares during the period. Sandy Spring Bank’s holdings in The Wendy’s were worth $37,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in WEN. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL grew its holdings in The Wendy’s by 89.9% during the first quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL now owns 84,500 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $1,712,000 after purchasing an additional 40,000 shares during the last quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System boosted its position in shares of The Wendy’s by 1.7% in the first quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 66,368 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $1,345,000 after acquiring an additional 1,100 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of The Wendy’s by 32.9% in the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 57,055 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $1,156,000 after acquiring an additional 14,110 shares during the period. Bank of Nova Scotia bought a new stake in shares of The Wendy’s in the first quarter valued at approximately $6,044,000. Finally, Swiss National Bank boosted its position in shares of The Wendy’s by 1.2% in the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 435,200 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $8,817,000 after acquiring an additional 5,100 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 69.98% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on WEN. Stifel Nicolaus cut The Wendy’s from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $25.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, June 8th. Oppenheimer raised The Wendy’s from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $29.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday, August 18th. Argus raised The Wendy’s from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $27.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 20th. Zacks Investment Research cut The Wendy’s from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $30.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, June 9th. Finally, Evercore ISI raised The Wendy’s from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $24.00 to $27.00 in a research report on Thursday, August 12th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $26.88.

In related news, Director Matthew H. Peltz sold 307,357 shares of The Wendy’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.96, for a total value of $7,364,273.72. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, Director Matthew H. Peltz sold 382,403 shares of The Wendy’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.38, for a total value of $8,940,582.14. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 1,019,015 shares of company stock valued at $24,068,153. 21.20% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ:WEN opened at $22.92 on Thursday. The Wendy’s Company has a twelve month low of $18.86 and a twelve month high of $29.46. The firm has a market cap of $5.11 billion, a PE ratio of 28.30, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.17 and a beta of 0.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.08, a quick ratio of 2.24 and a current ratio of 2.25. The business has a fifty day moving average of $22.97 and a 200-day moving average of $22.47.

The Wendy’s (NASDAQ:WEN) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 10th. The restaurant operator reported $0.27 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.18 by $0.09. The Wendy’s had a return on equity of 34.83% and a net margin of 9.87%. On average, analysts anticipate that The Wendy’s Company will post 0.82 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 1st will be paid a $0.12 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 31st. This is a positive change from The Wendy’s’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.10. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.09%. The Wendy’s’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 84.21%.

The Wendy's Company Profile

The Wendy’s Co engages in operating, developing, and franchising a system of quick-service restaurants. It offers hamburgers and related products, such as chicken breast sandwiches, nuggets, chili, and baked potatoes, French fries, freshly prepared salads, soft drinks, milk, coffee, frosty deserts, and kid’s meals.

