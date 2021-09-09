Sandy Spring Bank Buys Shares of 1,600 iStar Inc. (NYSE:STAR)

Sandy Spring Bank bought a new stake in iStar Inc. (NYSE:STAR) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 1,600 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $33,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership acquired a new stake in shares of iStar in the first quarter valued at about $10,963,000. Glendon Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of iStar in the first quarter valued at about $10,702,000. UBS Group AG increased its stake in shares of iStar by 7.6% in the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 7,531,891 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $133,917,000 after buying an additional 533,835 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC increased its stake in shares of iStar by 47.4% in the first quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 574,513 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $10,215,000 after buying an additional 184,739 shares during the period. Finally, V3 Capital Management L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of iStar in the first quarter valued at about $3,213,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.43% of the company’s stock.

Shares of iStar stock opened at $25.73 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.41, a quick ratio of 1.96 and a current ratio of 1.96. iStar Inc. has a 52 week low of $11.17 and a 52 week high of $26.78. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $24.30 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $20.21. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.84 billion, a PE ratio of -45.14 and a beta of 0.73.

iStar (NYSE:STAR) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 3rd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.15 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.15) by $0.30. iStar had a negative return on equity of 1.67% and a negative net margin of 3.67%. Research analysts forecast that iStar Inc. will post 0.07 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 1st will be paid a $0.125 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 31st. This represents a $0.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.94%. iStar’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -57.47%.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research raised iStar from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 11th. B. Riley started coverage on iStar in a research note on Wednesday, June 23rd. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, Raymond James raised their target price on iStar from $25.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th.

iStar Company Profile

iStar, Inc is a real estate investment trust company, which engages in financing, investing, and development of real estate and related projects. It operates through the following business segments: Real Estate Finance, Net Lease, Operating Properties, Land and Development, and Corporate and Other. The Real Estate Finance segment includes all of the activities of the company related to senior and mezzanine real estate loans and real estate related securities.

