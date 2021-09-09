Sandvik AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:SDVKY) Receives Average Recommendation of “Hold” from Analysts

Sandvik AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:SDVKY) has earned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the twenty ratings firms that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, five have given a hold recommendation and twelve have issued a buy recommendation on the company.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on SDVKY shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered Sandvik AB (publ) from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, July 22nd. UBS Group reiterated a “sell” rating on shares of Sandvik AB (publ) in a research report on Thursday, July 15th. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “equal weight” rating on shares of Sandvik AB (publ) in a research report on Monday, July 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of Sandvik AB (publ) in a research report on Monday, July 19th. Finally, started coverage on Sandvik AB (publ) in a research report on Friday, June 18th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock.

Get Sandvik AB (publ) alerts:

SDVKY stock opened at $25.50 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $31.99 billion, a PE ratio of 21.98, a P/E/G ratio of 1.21 and a beta of 1.22. The company has a quick ratio of 1.32, a current ratio of 2.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. The business has a 50 day moving average of $25.83 and a 200-day moving average of $26.70. Sandvik AB has a 12-month low of $17.72 and a 12-month high of $29.04.

Sandvik AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:SDVKY) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 15th. The industrial products company reported $0.32 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.32. Sandvik AB (publ) had a return on equity of 18.71% and a net margin of 14.24%. The business had revenue of $2.79 billion during the quarter. On average, research analysts expect that Sandvik AB will post 1.28 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of SDVKY. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its stake in shares of Sandvik AB (publ) by 102.3% during the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 8,923 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $244,000 after purchasing an additional 4,513 shares during the period. Mitchell Capital Management Co. purchased a new stake in shares of Sandvik AB (publ) during the second quarter valued at approximately $444,000. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC boosted its stake in shares of Sandvik AB (publ) by 3.3% during the second quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 1,844,075 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $47,301,000 after purchasing an additional 59,435 shares during the period. Finally, Fisher Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Sandvik AB (publ) by 69.4% during the second quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 5,030,882 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $128,593,000 after purchasing an additional 2,060,323 shares during the period. 0.40% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Sandvik AB (publ)

Sandvik AB engages in the development, manufacture, and sale of tools, equipment, and tooling systems for the mining and construction industries. It operates through the following segments: Sandvik Machining Solutions, Sandvik Mining and Rock Technology, Sandvik Materials Technology, and Other Operations.

Featured Story: What are momentum indicators and what do they show?

Receive News & Ratings for Sandvik AB (publ) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sandvik AB (publ) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.