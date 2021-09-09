Sanchez Wealth Management Group Purchases 56,624 Shares of SPDR MSCI ACWI ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:CWI)

Sanchez Wealth Management Group grew its position in shares of SPDR MSCI ACWI ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:CWI) by 312.3% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 74,758 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 56,624 shares during the quarter. SPDR MSCI ACWI ex-US ETF accounts for about 1.0% of Sanchez Wealth Management Group’s portfolio, making the stock its 16th largest holding. Sanchez Wealth Management Group’s holdings in SPDR MSCI ACWI ex-US ETF were worth $2,258,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CWI. CWM LLC bought a new position in SPDR MSCI ACWI ex-US ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $87,000. Valmark Advisers Inc. increased its stake in shares of SPDR MSCI ACWI ex-US ETF by 1.8% in the 1st quarter. Valmark Advisers Inc. now owns 135,302 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,912,000 after acquiring an additional 2,344 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC increased its stake in shares of SPDR MSCI ACWI ex-US ETF by 8.0% in the 1st quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 171,492 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,957,000 after acquiring an additional 12,705 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of SPDR MSCI ACWI ex-US ETF by 9.4% in the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 387,964 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,216,000 after acquiring an additional 33,432 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Newman Dignan & Sheerar Inc. increased its stake in shares of SPDR MSCI ACWI ex-US ETF by 6.7% in the 1st quarter. Newman Dignan & Sheerar Inc. now owns 22,678 shares of the company’s stock valued at $656,000 after acquiring an additional 1,433 shares in the last quarter.

Get SPDR MSCI ACWI ex-US ETF alerts:

Shares of NYSEARCA:CWI traded down $0.04 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $30.25. The company had a trading volume of 3 shares, compared to its average volume of 217,171. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $29.94 and a 200 day moving average price of $29.83. SPDR MSCI ACWI ex-US ETF has a one year low of $23.37 and a one year high of $30.85.

SPDR MSCI ACWI ex-US ETF (the Fund) seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the total return performance of the MSCI ACWI ex USA Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted market capitalization index that is designed to measure the combined equity market performance of developed and emerging market countries excluding the United States.

Featured Story: Trading Ex-Dividend Strategy

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CWI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SPDR MSCI ACWI ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:CWI).

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR MSCI ACWI ex-US ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR MSCI ACWI ex-US ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.