Salvatore Ferragamo (OTCMKTS:SFRGY) Receives Hold Rating from Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft

Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated their hold rating on shares of Salvatore Ferragamo (OTCMKTS:SFRGY) in a report released on Wednesday, The Fly reports.

A number of other research firms also recently weighed in on SFRGY. UBS Group reaffirmed a neutral rating on shares of Salvatore Ferragamo in a research note on Wednesday, June 23rd. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded Salvatore Ferragamo from a neutral rating to a sell rating in a research note on Friday, July 9th. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded Salvatore Ferragamo to a hold rating and set a $18.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Monday, June 28th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an equal weight rating on shares of Salvatore Ferragamo in a research note on Wednesday, June 30th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and five have assigned a hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Salvatore Ferragamo currently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $18.00.

Shares of OTCMKTS:SFRGY opened at $11.33 on Wednesday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $10.36 and its 200-day moving average is $10.68. Salvatore Ferragamo has a 1 year low of $6.25 and a 1 year high of $12.75.

Salvatore Ferragamo SpA engages in the creation, development and production of footwear, leather goods, apparel, accessories, and jewelry for men and women. Its product ranges includes eyewear, watches, fragrances and body care. The company was founded by Salvatore Ferragamo in 1927 and is headquartered in Florence, Italy.

