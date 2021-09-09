salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM) Shares Bought by Avidian Wealth Solutions LLC

Avidian Wealth Solutions LLC raised its position in shares of salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM) by 18.0% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 1,555 shares of the CRM provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 237 shares during the period. Avidian Wealth Solutions LLC’s holdings in salesforce.com were worth $380,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in CRM. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its stake in shares of salesforce.com by 4.4% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,398,114 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $311,123,000 after acquiring an additional 58,643 shares during the last quarter. Sfmg LLC increased its stake in shares of salesforce.com by 78.3% in the first quarter. Sfmg LLC now owns 3,013 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $638,000 after acquiring an additional 1,323 shares during the last quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of salesforce.com by 21.7% in the first quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC now owns 8,324 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $1,764,000 after acquiring an additional 1,482 shares during the last quarter. Meyer Handelman Co. increased its position in salesforce.com by 143.3% during the first quarter. Meyer Handelman Co. now owns 15,502 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $3,285,000 after buying an additional 9,130 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Focused Wealth Management Inc increased its position in salesforce.com by 19.6% during the first quarter. Focused Wealth Management Inc now owns 849 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $180,000 after buying an additional 139 shares during the last quarter. 77.33% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get salesforce.com alerts:

Several equities analysts have commented on the stock. William Blair reissued a “buy” rating on shares of salesforce.com in a research report on Thursday, August 26th. Loop Capital upped their price target on shares of salesforce.com from $235.00 to $265.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, August 27th. Monness Crespi & Hardt upped their price target on shares of salesforce.com from $290.00 to $300.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 26th. Barclays set a $320.00 price target on shares of salesforce.com in a report on Wednesday, September 1st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of salesforce.com from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $273.00 price target for the company. in a report on Wednesday, August 25th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating, thirty-one have issued a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, salesforce.com presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $298.92.

In other news, CEO Marc Benioff sold 20,000 shares of salesforce.com stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $265.43, for a total transaction of $5,308,600.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link . Also, CAO Joe Allanson sold 313 shares of salesforce.com stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $242.40, for a total transaction of $75,871.20. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 31,398 shares in the company, valued at $7,610,875.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 756,356 shares of company stock worth $188,821,997. Insiders own 4.10% of the company’s stock.

Shares of salesforce.com stock opened at $262.62 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a current ratio of 0.93 and a quick ratio of 0.93. The firm has a market cap of $257.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 105.47, a P/E/G ratio of 7.64 and a beta of 1.09. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $250.65 and a 200 day simple moving average of $234.51. salesforce.com, inc. has a fifty-two week low of $201.51 and a fifty-two week high of $275.22.

salesforce.com (NYSE:CRM) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 24th. The CRM provider reported $1.48 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.92 by $0.56. salesforce.com had a net margin of 9.99% and a return on equity of 7.15%. The business had revenue of $6.34 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.25 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.44 earnings per share. salesforce.com’s revenue for the quarter was up 23.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts expect that salesforce.com, inc. will post 2.09 EPS for the current year.

About salesforce.com

salesforce.com, inc. engages in the design and development of cloud-based enterprise software for customer relationship management. Its solutions include sales force automation, customer service and support, marketing automation, digital commerce, community management, collaboration, industry-specific solutions, and salesforce platform.

Featured Story: Stock Symbols, CUSIP and Other Stock Identifiers

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CRM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM).

Receive News & Ratings for salesforce.com Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for salesforce.com and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.