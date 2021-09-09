salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM) Shares Acquired by First Horizon Advisors Inc.

First Horizon Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM) by 36.4% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 3,431 shares of the CRM provider’s stock after buying an additional 915 shares during the quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc.’s holdings in salesforce.com were worth $837,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Duncker Streett & Co. Inc. raised its position in salesforce.com by 35.8% in the second quarter. Duncker Streett & Co. Inc. now owns 163 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 43 shares during the period. Hills Bank & Trust Co increased its position in shares of salesforce.com by 0.3% during the second quarter. Hills Bank & Trust Co now owns 14,884 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $3,636,000 after acquiring an additional 47 shares during the last quarter. Sage Rhino Capital LLC increased its position in shares of salesforce.com by 1.2% during the second quarter. Sage Rhino Capital LLC now owns 4,018 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $981,000 after acquiring an additional 48 shares during the last quarter. Naples Global Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of salesforce.com by 4.1% during the first quarter. Naples Global Advisors LLC now owns 1,265 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $268,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. increased its position in shares of salesforce.com by 12.8% during the second quarter. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. now owns 440 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $107,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. 77.33% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get salesforce.com alerts:

In other salesforce.com news, insider Parker Harris sold 4,300 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $240.56, for a total value of $1,034,408.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Marc Benioff sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $243.51, for a total value of $4,870,200.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 756,356 shares of company stock worth $188,821,997. 4.10% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NYSE:CRM opened at $262.62 on Thursday. salesforce.com, inc. has a 12 month low of $201.51 and a 12 month high of $275.22. The stock has a market cap of $257.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 105.47, a PEG ratio of 7.64 and a beta of 1.09. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $250.65 and its 200 day moving average price is $234.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a current ratio of 0.93 and a quick ratio of 0.93.

salesforce.com (NYSE:CRM) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 24th. The CRM provider reported $1.48 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.92 by $0.56. salesforce.com had a return on equity of 7.15% and a net margin of 9.99%. The firm had revenue of $6.34 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.25 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.44 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 23.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts expect that salesforce.com, inc. will post 2.09 EPS for the current year.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on CRM. UBS Group set a $300.00 target price on salesforce.com in a research report on Wednesday, September 1st. Truist lifted their target price on salesforce.com from $287.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 26th. Citigroup lifted their target price on salesforce.com from $250.00 to $280.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 26th. Oppenheimer lifted their price target on salesforce.com from $265.00 to $290.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 26th. Finally, Wedbush lifted their price target on salesforce.com from $300.00 to $315.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 26th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating, thirty-one have issued a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, salesforce.com currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $298.92.

salesforce.com Company Profile

salesforce.com, inc. engages in the design and development of cloud-based enterprise software for customer relationship management. Its solutions include sales force automation, customer service and support, marketing automation, digital commerce, community management, collaboration, industry-specific solutions, and salesforce platform.

Recommended Story: Percentage Gainers

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CRM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM).

Receive News & Ratings for salesforce.com Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for salesforce.com and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.