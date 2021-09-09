SAF-Holland (ETR:SFQ) Stock Price Crosses Below 200 Day Moving Average of $12.57

SAF-Holland SE (ETR:SFQ) shares passed below its two hundred day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of €12.57 ($14.79) and traded as low as €11.87 ($13.96). SAF-Holland shares last traded at €11.98 ($14.09), with a volume of 51,748 shares traded.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on SFQ shares. Hauck and Aufhaeuser set a €22.00 ($25.88) price target on SAF-Holland in a research report on Friday, August 6th. Berenberg Bank set a €20.90 ($24.59) price target on SAF-Holland in a research report on Tuesday, August 31st. Warburg Research set a €17.00 ($20.00) price target on SAF-Holland and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 12th. Finally, Kepler Capital Markets set a €12.00 ($14.12) price objective on SAF-Holland in a report on Thursday, August 12th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of €17.18 ($20.21).

The firm has a market cap of $526.57 million and a PE ratio of 15.68. The company has a current ratio of 2.32, a quick ratio of 1.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 109.09. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of €11.76 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of €12.57.

SAF-Holland SE manufactures and supplies chassis-related systems and components for trucks, trailers, semi-trailers, and buses. It offers axle and suspension systems, fifth wheels, coupling systems, kingpins, and landing gears, as well as ball races, braking and EBS systems, lighting systems, disc brakes.

