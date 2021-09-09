Sabra Health Care REIT, Inc. (NASDAQ:SBRA) Shares Sold by American Century Companies Inc.

American Century Companies Inc. trimmed its position in shares of Sabra Health Care REIT, Inc. (NASDAQ:SBRA) by 7.8% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 529,799 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 44,672 shares during the quarter. American Century Companies Inc.’s holdings in Sabra Health Care REIT were worth $9,642,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of SBRA. Certified Advisory Corp acquired a new position in shares of Sabra Health Care REIT during the first quarter worth about $28,000. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. acquired a new position in shares of Sabra Health Care REIT during the first quarter worth about $29,000. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Sabra Health Care REIT during the first quarter worth about $31,000. Eaton Vance Management acquired a new position in shares of Sabra Health Care REIT during the first quarter worth about $32,000. Finally, Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Sabra Health Care REIT during the first quarter worth about $44,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.52% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Sabra Health Care REIT from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 12th. BMO Capital Markets raised shares of Sabra Health Care REIT from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $20.00 to $21.00 in a report on Friday, May 21st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Sabra Health Care REIT has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $19.88.

SBRA stock opened at $16.66 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $3.68 billion, a P/E ratio of -185.09 and a beta of 1.51. Sabra Health Care REIT, Inc. has a 52 week low of $12.86 and a 52 week high of $19.01. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $17.33 and its 200 day moving average price is $17.64. The company has a current ratio of 1.50, a quick ratio of 1.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67.

Sabra Health Care REIT (NASDAQ:SBRA) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.61) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.37 by ($0.98). Sabra Health Care REIT had a negative net margin of 4.25% and a negative return on equity of 0.75%. On average, equities research analysts expect that Sabra Health Care REIT, Inc. will post 1.51 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, August 31st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 17th were issued a $0.30 dividend. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.20%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, August 16th. Sabra Health Care REIT’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 68.97%.

Sabra Health Care REIT Profile

Sabra Health Care REIT, Inc engages in managing and investing in healthcare-related real estate properties. It focuses on the acquisition, financing and owning real estate property to be leased to third party tenants in the healthcare sector. The company was founded on May 10, 2010 and is headquartered in Irvine, CA.

