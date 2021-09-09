Ryder System, Inc. (NYSE:R) Stock Position Raised by O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC

O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in Ryder System, Inc. (NYSE:R) by 8.3% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 277,150 shares of the transportation company’s stock after acquiring an additional 21,248 shares during the quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Ryder System were worth $20,593,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. purchased a new stake in Ryder System in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $30,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Ryder System by 71.3% during the 1st quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 680 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $51,000 after purchasing an additional 283 shares during the last quarter. Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators acquired a new position in shares of Ryder System during the 2nd quarter worth $56,000. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Ryder System during the 2nd quarter worth $169,000. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors increased its stake in shares of Ryder System by 41.5% during the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,533 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $192,000 after purchasing an additional 743 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 80.82% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have recently commented on R. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on shares of Ryder System from $76.00 to $78.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Ryder System from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $88.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, June 15th. Stifel Nicolaus began coverage on shares of Ryder System in a research note on Monday, June 21st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Robert W. Baird reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $90.00 target price on shares of Ryder System in a research note on Sunday, August 1st. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Ryder System presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $81.67.

In other news, SVP Rajeev Ravindran sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $81.40, for a total transaction of $162,800.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . 3.30% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Ryder System stock traded down $1.05 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $76.78. The company had a trading volume of 3,612 shares, compared to its average volume of 522,867. The company has a quick ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 0.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.02. Ryder System, Inc. has a 52 week low of $40.32 and a 52 week high of $89.65. The company has a 50 day moving average of $75.88 and a 200-day moving average of $76.74. The firm has a market cap of $4.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.86 and a beta of 1.98.

Ryder System (NYSE:R) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The transportation company reported $2.40 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.33 by $1.07. Ryder System had a net margin of 2.91% and a return on equity of 12.96%. The firm had revenue of $2.38 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.22 billion. On average, analysts predict that Ryder System, Inc. will post 7.48 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 17th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 23rd will be issued a $0.58 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 20th. This is an increase from Ryder System’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.56. This represents a $2.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.02%. Ryder System’s dividend payout ratio is -859.26%.

About Ryder System

Ryder System, Inc engages in the provision of transportation and supply chain management solutions. It operates through the following segments: Fleet Management Solutions (FMS), Supply Chain Solutions (SCS), Dedicated Transportation Solutions (DTS), and Central Support Services (CSS). The FMS segment offers full service leasing and leasing with flexible maintenance options, commercial rental, and contract or transactional maintenance services of trucks, tractors, and trailers.

