Russell Investments Group Ltd. Sells 61,012 Shares of Builders FirstSource, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLDR)

Russell Investments Group Ltd. cut its stake in shares of Builders FirstSource, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLDR) by 30.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 142,599 shares of the company’s stock after selling 61,012 shares during the quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. owned 0.07% of Builders FirstSource worth $6,081,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in BLDR. Advisors Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in Builders FirstSource during the second quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC bought a new stake in Builders FirstSource during the first quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust bought a new stake in Builders FirstSource during the first quarter valued at approximately $43,000. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. bought a new stake in Builders FirstSource during the first quarter valued at approximately $43,000. Finally, Logan Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Builders FirstSource during the first quarter worth approximately $44,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.16% of the company’s stock.

In related news, insider Michael Alan Farmer sold 10,000 shares of Builders FirstSource stock in a transaction on Monday, August 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.76, for a total value of $497,600.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 1.30% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have commented on BLDR. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on shares of Builders FirstSource in a research note on Monday, August 9th. They set a “buy” rating and a $68.00 price target on the stock. Barclays lifted their price target on shares of Builders FirstSource from $70.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, August 6th. B. Riley reissued a “buy” rating and set a $58.00 price target (up from $56.00) on shares of Builders FirstSource in a research note on Friday, August 6th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Builders FirstSource from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $45.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Monday, July 12th. Finally, Robert W. Baird reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Builders FirstSource in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $56.50.

NASDAQ:BLDR opened at $54.13 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $11.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.55 and a beta of 2.43. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $47.40 and its 200 day simple moving average is $46.36. Builders FirstSource, Inc. has a twelve month low of $29.26 and a twelve month high of $55.17. The company has a quick ratio of 1.26, a current ratio of 2.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37.

Builders FirstSource (NASDAQ:BLDR) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported $2.76 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.41 by $1.35. The business had revenue of $5.58 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.13 billion. Builders FirstSource had a net margin of 6.14% and a return on equity of 33.22%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 90.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.67 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that Builders FirstSource, Inc. will post 6.27 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Builders FirstSource Company Profile

Builders FirstSource, Inc engages in the supply and manufacture of building materials, manufactured components and construction services to professional homebuilders, sub-contractors, remodelers and consumers. The firm operates through the following segments: Northeast, Southeast, South and West. Its products include factory-built roof and floor trusses, wall panels and stairs, vinyl windows, custom millwork and trim, as well as engineered wood.

