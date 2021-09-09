Russell Investments Group Ltd. Has $5.63 Million Stock Position in Polaris Inc. (NYSE:PII)

Russell Investments Group Ltd. decreased its position in Polaris Inc. (NYSE:PII) by 73.4% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 41,160 shares of the company’s stock after selling 113,837 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd.’s holdings in Polaris were worth $5,634,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Sound Income Strategies LLC boosted its stake in Polaris by 144.9% in the 2nd quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 191 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 113 shares during the period. Allred Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Polaris in the 1st quarter worth $49,000. JNBA Financial Advisors boosted its stake in Polaris by 25.0% in the 2nd quarter. JNBA Financial Advisors now owns 500 shares of the company’s stock worth $68,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period. Meeder Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in Polaris by 2,363.6% in the 1st quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 542 shares of the company’s stock worth $72,000 after purchasing an additional 520 shares during the period. Finally, Arkadios Wealth Advisors lifted its position in Polaris by 45.9% during the 2nd quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 757 shares of the company’s stock worth $103,000 after buying an additional 238 shares in the last quarter. 69.47% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

PII has been the topic of several analyst reports. Truist cut their price target on shares of Polaris from $150.00 to $145.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Exane BNP Paribas initiated coverage on shares of Polaris in a research report on Monday, June 14th. They set an “underperform” rating and a $113.00 price target on the stock. Truist Securities dropped their target price on shares of Polaris from $150.00 to $145.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Polaris from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, July 30th. Finally, BNP Paribas initiated coverage on shares of Polaris in a report on Monday, June 14th. They issued an “underperform” rating and a $113.00 target price on the stock. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Polaris has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $143.59.

Polaris stock opened at $115.30 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $6.99 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.04 and a beta of 1.98. The company has a quick ratio of 0.34, a current ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14. Polaris Inc. has a twelve month low of $86.67 and a twelve month high of $147.73. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $129.33 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $132.31.

Polaris (NYSE:PII) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The company reported $2.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.17 by $0.53. Polaris had a net margin of 8.05% and a return on equity of 65.96%. The firm had revenue of $2.12 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.11 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.30 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 40.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts anticipate that Polaris Inc. will post 9.59 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 1st will be given a dividend of $0.63 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 31st. This represents a $2.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.19%. Polaris’s payout ratio is presently 32.56%.

Polaris Company Profile

Polaris Inc engages in designing, engineering, and manufacturing power sports vehicles. It operates through the following segments ORV, Snowmobiles, Motorcycles, Global Adjacent Markets, Aftermarket, and Boats. The company was founded by Allen Hetteen, Edgar E. Hetteen, and David Johnson in 1954 and is headquartered in Medina, MN.

