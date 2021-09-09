Russell Investments Group Ltd. Grows Position in 360 DigiTech, Inc. (NASDAQ:QFIN)

Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its holdings in 360 DigiTech, Inc. (NASDAQ:QFIN) by 210.0% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 130,957 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 88,716 shares during the quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. owned approximately 0.09% of 360 DigiTech worth $5,500,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in QFIN. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in 360 DigiTech by 1,348.5% in the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 8,515,286 shares of the company’s stock worth $221,482,000 after acquiring an additional 7,927,412 shares during the period. Acadian Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in 360 DigiTech by 116.0% in the first quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 3,222,806 shares of the company’s stock worth $83,827,000 after acquiring an additional 1,730,710 shares during the period. Matthews International Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in 360 DigiTech in the first quarter worth about $36,989,000. Gold Dragon Worldwide Asset Management Ltd lifted its stake in 360 DigiTech by 40.6% in the first quarter. Gold Dragon Worldwide Asset Management Ltd now owns 4,500,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $117,045,000 after acquiring an additional 1,300,000 shares during the period. Finally, Aspex Management HK Ltd lifted its stake in 360 DigiTech by 14.8% in the first quarter. Aspex Management HK Ltd now owns 9,157,633 shares of the company’s stock worth $238,190,000 after acquiring an additional 1,182,275 shares during the period. 45.31% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

QFIN opened at $25.06 on Thursday. 360 DigiTech, Inc. has a 52-week low of $9.67 and a 52-week high of $45.00. The company has a market cap of $3.81 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.83 and a beta of 0.53. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $24.87 and its 200-day moving average price is $27.62.

360 DigiTech (NASDAQ:QFIN) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 18th. The company reported $10.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $7.52 by $2.51. 360 DigiTech had a net margin of 36.45% and a return on equity of 51.83%. The firm had revenue of $619.76 million for the quarter. On average, research analysts expect that 360 DigiTech, Inc. will post 4.56 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts have commented on QFIN shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of 360 DigiTech from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 17th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of 360 DigiTech from $47.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, June 14th. TheStreet downgraded shares of 360 DigiTech from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Monday, July 19th. CLSA reduced their target price on shares of 360 DigiTech from $39.00 to $27.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, August 2nd. Finally, Citigroup reduced their target price on shares of 360 DigiTech from $43.67 to $24.99 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, August 23rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $34.60.

360 DigiTech, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of digital consumer finance platform. It provides tailored online consumer finance products to prime, underserved borrowers funded primarily by its funding partners. The company proprietary technology platform supports full transaction lifecycle from credit application through settlement.

