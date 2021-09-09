Russell Investments Group Ltd. Grows Holdings in Okta, Inc. (NASDAQ:OKTA)

Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its position in Okta, Inc. (NASDAQ:OKTA) by 10.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 24,157 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,309 shares during the quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd.’s holdings in Okta were worth $5,922,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. JNBA Financial Advisors purchased a new stake in Okta in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $26,000. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. increased its holdings in Okta by 633.3% in the 1st quarter. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. now owns 132 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 114 shares in the last quarter. KB Financial Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Okta in the 1st quarter worth approximately $48,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in Okta by 29.9% in the 1st quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 274 shares of the company’s stock worth $60,000 after acquiring an additional 63 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Penserra Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Okta by 19.0% in the 1st quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 300 shares of the company’s stock worth $66,000 after acquiring an additional 48 shares in the last quarter. 65.13% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on OKTA shares. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price objective on shares of Okta from $260.00 to $270.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, September 2nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Berenberg Bank increased their price objective on shares of Okta from $290.00 to $310.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, September 2nd. Raymond James raised shares of Okta from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $300.00 to $310.00 in a report on Wednesday, August 25th. Summit Insights increased their price objective on shares of Okta from $275.00 to $300.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, September 2nd. Finally, Daiwa Capital Markets started coverage on shares of Okta in a report on Thursday, June 24th. They set a “buy” rating and a $282.00 price objective for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating, eighteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Okta presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $289.67.

Shares of OKTA opened at $263.46 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $34.93 billion, a PE ratio of -107.53 and a beta of 0.97. The business has a fifty day moving average of $247.84 and a 200 day moving average of $241.72. Okta, Inc. has a 52-week low of $185.05 and a 52-week high of $294.00. The company has a quick ratio of 3.76, a current ratio of 3.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.57.

Okta (NASDAQ:OKTA) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 31st. The company reported ($0.11) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.35) by $0.24. The company had revenue of $316.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $293.16 million. Okta had a negative return on equity of 30.90% and a negative net margin of 35.18%. Okta’s revenue was up 57.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.07 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Okta, Inc. will post -2.88 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider Jacques Frederic Kerrest sold 33,228 shares of Okta stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $270.61, for a total transaction of $8,991,829.08. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Brett Tighe sold 1,288 shares of Okta stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $223.37, for a total value of $287,700.56. Following the sale, the insider now owns 18,687 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,174,115.19. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 210,531 shares of company stock valued at $52,605,591. Corporate insiders own 9.60% of the company’s stock.

Okta, Inc engages in the provision of identity management platform for the enterprise. It operates through United States and International geographical segments. The firm’s products include single sign-on, multi factor authentication, API access management, authentication, user management, and lifecycle management.

