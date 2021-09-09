Russell Investments Group Ltd. Decreases Stock Position in Kosmos Energy Ltd. (NYSE:KOS)

Russell Investments Group Ltd. lessened its stake in shares of Kosmos Energy Ltd. (NYSE:KOS) by 25.4% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 1,777,235 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after selling 606,558 shares during the quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd.’s holdings in Kosmos Energy were worth $6,149,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust purchased a new stake in Kosmos Energy in the first quarter worth $32,000. Profund Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Kosmos Energy in the first quarter worth $38,000. Cresset Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Kosmos Energy in the first quarter worth $51,000. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY purchased a new stake in Kosmos Energy in the first quarter worth $54,000. Finally, PEAK6 Investments LLC purchased a new stake in Kosmos Energy in the first quarter worth $61,000. Institutional investors own 79.46% of the company’s stock.

Shares of KOS stock opened at $2.32 on Thursday. Kosmos Energy Ltd. has a 1-year low of $0.90 and a 1-year high of $3.95. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $2.42 and its 200 day moving average is $2.88. The company has a market cap of $947.66 million, a P/E ratio of -5.40 and a beta of 3.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.24, a current ratio of 0.69 and a quick ratio of 0.48.

Kosmos Energy (NYSE:KOS) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 9th. The oil and gas producer reported ($0.03) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.06 by ($0.09). Kosmos Energy had a negative net margin of 15.40% and a negative return on equity of 37.20%. On average, analysts anticipate that Kosmos Energy Ltd. will post -0.03 EPS for the current year.

A number of analysts have weighed in on the company. Johnson Rice upgraded Kosmos Energy from an “accumulate” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $4.50 to $6.25 in a research note on Tuesday, June 8th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Kosmos Energy from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 24th. Sanford C. Bernstein raised Kosmos Energy from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $3.70 to $7.80 in a research report on Monday, June 21st. Finally, Bank of America raised Kosmos Energy from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $3.50 to $3.70 in a research report on Monday, May 17th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Kosmos Energy presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $4.21.

Kosmos Energy Ltd. engages in the exploration, development, and production of oil and gas. The firms assets include production offshore Ghana, Equatorial Guinea and U.S. Gulf of Mexico, as well as a gas development offshore Mauritania and Senegal. It also maintains a sustainable exploration program balanced between proven basin infrastructure-led exploration, emerging basins, and frontier basins.

