Russell Investments Group Ltd. Cuts Holdings in Envestnet, Inc. (NYSE:ENV)

Russell Investments Group Ltd. decreased its stake in shares of Envestnet, Inc. (NYSE:ENV) by 1.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 79,305 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 810 shares during the quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd.’s holdings in Envestnet were worth $6,014,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Stephens Inc. AR increased its holdings in Envestnet by 3.4% during the 1st quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 4,509 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $326,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares during the period. Comerica Bank increased its holdings in Envestnet by 6.9% during the 1st quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 2,914 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $212,000 after purchasing an additional 187 shares during the period. HM Payson & Co. increased its holdings in Envestnet by 2.2% during the 1st quarter. HM Payson & Co. now owns 9,275 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $670,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the period. Frontier Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in Envestnet by 8.1% during the 1st quarter. Frontier Wealth Management LLC now owns 5,350 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $386,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares during the period. Finally, Huntington National Bank increased its holdings in Envestnet by 32.1% during the 2nd quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 1,773 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $134,000 after purchasing an additional 431 shares during the period.

ENV has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded Envestnet from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $95.00 to $63.00 in a report on Thursday, July 22nd. Truist dropped their price objective on Envestnet from $95.00 to $85.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 13th. Truist Securities dropped their price objective on Envestnet from $95.00 to $85.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 13th. Finally, Raymond James increased their price objective on Envestnet from $86.00 to $87.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $81.67.

NYSE:ENV opened at $77.42 on Thursday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $76.18 and its 200 day moving average price is $74.18. The company has a market capitalization of $4.22 billion, a PE ratio of 276.50 and a beta of 1.29. The company has a quick ratio of 1.98, a current ratio of 1.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92. Envestnet, Inc. has a 52-week low of $61.00 and a 52-week high of $88.45.

About Envestnet

Envestnet, Inc engages in the provision of intelligent systems for wealth management and financial wellness. It operates through the following segments: Envestnet Wealth Solutions and Envestnet Data & Analytics. The Envestnet Wealth Solutions segment provides unified wealth management software and services to empower financial advisors and institutions.

