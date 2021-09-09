Rupiah Token (IDRT) Reaches One Day Trading Volume of $1.43 Million

Rupiah Token (CURRENCY:IDRT) traded up 0.6% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 18:00 PM E.T. on September 9th. One Rupiah Token coin can currently be bought for $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Rupiah Token has a total market capitalization of $6.35 million and $1.43 million worth of Rupiah Token was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, Rupiah Token has traded down 0.5% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $28.52 or 0.00061383 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002152 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $77.24 or 0.00166226 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.37 or 0.00002951 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 5.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.97 or 0.00015003 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002153 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 7.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000390 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $20.64 or 0.00044409 BTC.

Rupiah Token Profile

Rupiah Token is a coin. Its genesis date was April 22nd, 2019. Rupiah Token’s total supply is 130,112,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 91,274,146,176 coins. Rupiah Token’s official website is idrt.link/whitepaper . The official message board for Rupiah Token is medium.com/rupiahtoken-blog . Rupiah Token’s official Twitter account is @RupiahTokenIDRT and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Rupiah Token (IDRT) is an Ethereum-based Token (ERC-20) that is fully collateralized 1:1 by Rupiah (IDR) fiat currency. Each IDRT is backed by the equivalent amount of Fiat Rupiah in an Indonesian bank account and can be redeemed for Fiat through the platform. “

Buying and Selling Rupiah Token

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Rupiah Token directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Rupiah Token should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Rupiah Token using one of the exchanges listed above.

