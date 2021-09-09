Royce Value Trust Inc. (NYSE:RVT) Raises Dividend to $0.33 Per Share

Royce Value Trust Inc. (NYSE:RVT) declared a quarterly dividend on Thursday, September 2nd, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 13th will be paid a dividend of 0.33 per share by the financial services provider on Friday, September 24th. This represents a $1.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.99%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 10th. This is a positive change from Royce Value Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.27.

Shares of RVT opened at $18.88 on Thursday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $18.52 and a 200-day moving average of $18.57. Royce Value Trust has a 52 week low of $12.07 and a 52 week high of $19.57.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Royce Value Trust stock. Citadel Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Royce Value Trust Inc. (NYSE:RVT) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm purchased 10,512 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $199,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 28.09% of the company’s stock.

Royce Value Trust Inc is a close ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Royce & Associates, LLC. It invests in the public equity markets of the United States. The fund spreads its investments across diversified sectors. It invests in value oriented stocks of small cap and micro cap companies.

