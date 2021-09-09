Rotork plc (OTCMKTS:RTOXF) Receives Consensus Rating of “Hold” from Analysts

Rotork plc (OTCMKTS:RTOXF) has been given a consensus rating of “Hold” by the nine analysts that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, three have issued a hold recommendation and four have given a buy recommendation to the company.

A number of research analysts recently commented on RTOXF shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Rotork in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of Rotork in a report on Tuesday. Berenberg Bank reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Rotork in a report on Friday, August 6th. Societe Generale restated a “hold” rating on shares of Rotork in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. Finally, UBS Group restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Rotork in a research note on Monday, August 9th.

RTOXF traded down $0.08 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $4.67. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,533 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,979. Rotork has a fifty-two week low of $3.51 and a fifty-two week high of $5.24. The business’s 50-day moving average is $4.66 and its 200-day moving average is $4.79.

Rotork Plc is a holding company, which engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of actuators systems and related products. It operates through following segments: Controls, Fluid Systems, Gears, and Instruments. The Controls segment includes the design, manufacture, and sale of electric actuators.

