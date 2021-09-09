Root (NASDAQ:ROOT) Sees Large Volume Increase

Shares of Root, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROOT) saw an uptick in trading volume on Thursday . 349,216 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 92% from the previous session’s volume of 4,442,368 shares.The stock last traded at $6.48 and had previously closed at $6.26.

Several research firms have commented on ROOT. Truist lowered shares of Root from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $6.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Friday, August 13th. cut their target price on shares of Root from $15.00 to $11.50 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, May 25th. Barclays cut their target price on shares of Root from $8.00 to $6.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 13th. JMP Securities cut their target price on shares of Root from $30.00 to $12.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, August 16th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company downgraded shares of Root from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $16.00 to $7.00 in a research report on Friday, August 13th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Root has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $10.92.

Get Root alerts:

The stock has a market cap of $1.64 billion and a P/E ratio of -1.64. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $7.24 and its 200-day moving average price is $9.87.

Root (NASDAQ:ROOT) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 11th. The company reported ($0.72) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.50) by ($0.22). The firm had revenue of $89.80 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $73.60 million. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Root, Inc. will post -2.31 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. purchased a new position in shares of Root in the 1st quarter worth about $193,000. Avidian Wealth Solutions LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Root by 156.0% in the 1st quarter. Avidian Wealth Solutions LLC now owns 31,179 shares of the company’s stock worth $397,000 after buying an additional 19,000 shares during the last quarter. Element Pointe Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Root by 209.7% in the 1st quarter. Element Pointe Advisors LLC now owns 42,881 shares of the company’s stock worth $545,000 after buying an additional 29,034 shares during the last quarter. GAM Holding AG purchased a new position in shares of Root in the 1st quarter worth about $6,886,000. Finally, Tygh Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Root by 241.0% in the 1st quarter. Tygh Capital Management Inc. now owns 222,681 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,835,000 after buying an additional 157,381 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 19.94% of the company’s stock.

About Root (NASDAQ:ROOT)

Root, Inc provides insurance products and services in the United States. The company offers auto, homeowners, and renters insurance products. The company operates a direct-to-consumer model and serves customers primarily through mobile applications, as well as through its website. Its direct distribution channels also cover digital, media, and referral channels, as well as distribution partners.

Featured Story: Technical Analysis of Stocks and What It Means



Receive News & Ratings for Root Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Root and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.