Rockley Photonics (NYSE:RKLY) Sees Strong Trading Volume

Rockley Photonics Holdings Ltd (NYSE:RKLY) shares saw unusually-strong trading volume on Thursday . Approximately 130,250 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 82% from the previous session’s volume of 721,545 shares.The stock last traded at $10.07 and had previously closed at $9.38.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on RKLY shares. Robert W. Baird started coverage on Rockley Photonics in a research note on Wednesday, August 25th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $18.00 price target on the stock. Needham & Company LLC started coverage on Rockley Photonics in a research note on Tuesday. They set a “buy” rating and a $15.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Cowen started coverage on Rockley Photonics in a research note on Thursday. They set an “outperform” rating and a $22.00 price target on the stock.

The firm has a market cap of $1.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 234.50 and a beta of -0.02.

Rockley Photonics Ltd. is a supplier of integrated silicon photonic chips and modules across multiple markets. Rockley Photonics Ltd., formerly known as SC Health Corp., is based in PASADENA, Calif.

