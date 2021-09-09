Robust Token Hits Market Cap of $1.02 Million (RBT)

Robust Token (CURRENCY:RBT) traded down 6.5% against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on September 8th. In the last week, Robust Token has traded 12.5% lower against the U.S. dollar. Robust Token has a market capitalization of $1.02 million and approximately $29,189.00 worth of Robust Token was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Robust Token coin can currently be bought for about $29.53 or 0.00063885 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002164 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $1.10 or 0.00002374 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $27.83 or 0.00060205 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $61.71 or 0.00133521 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 8.1% against the dollar and now trades at $91.93 or 0.00198907 BTC.

eCash (XEC) traded down 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000001 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $3,309.32 or 0.07160353 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $46,188.72 or 0.99938238 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded down 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.40 or 0.00003022 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded up 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $348.93 or 0.00754987 BTC.

Robust Token Profile

Robust Token’s total supply is 93,911 coins and its circulating supply is 34,461 coins. Robust Token’s official Twitter account is @coingecko and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Robust Token is https://reddit.com/r/robustprotocol

According to CryptoCompare, “A crypto currency aiming to be simple. Otherwise not much information available. “

